The Los Angeles Clippers will head north of the border to face the Toronto Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Clippers-Raptors prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Clippers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 127-116 at Crypto on Tuesday. Initially, they led 35-29 after the first quarter. But the Clippers extended their lead and were up 75-64 at halftime. Eventually, they maintained their lead and held on. Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with a triple-double, scoring 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. Additionally, James Harden added 23 points and 10 assists. Paul George, Terrance Mann, and Norman Powell each had 17 points. Overall, the Clippers shot 59.1 percent as a team, including 51.9 percent from the triples. The Clippers also lost the board battle 41-36 and forced 15 turnovers.

The Raptors lost 108-100 to the Memphis Grizzlies. At first, they trailed 53-46 at halftime. The Raptors had a bad third quarter to make it worse. Unfortunately, they could not catch up. RJ Barrett led the way with 29 points while shooting 12 for 18. Also, Scottie Barnes added 22 points and 12 rebounds. Meanwhile, Thaddeus Young had 12 points. Dennis Schroeder added 11 points. Sadly, Immanuel Quickley struggled, managing eight points and 10 rebounds. The Raptors shot 44.3 percent from the field, including 34.8 percent from the triples. Moreover, they turned the ball over 17 times.

The Raptors lead the all-time series 29-26. Ultimately, the Clippers defeated the Raptors 126-120 a few weeks ago at Crypto. The Clippers are 7-3 over 10 games. Moreover, they are 3-2 in the last five games at Scotiabank Arena.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Raptors Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -330

Toronto Raptors: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +265

Over: 234 (-110)

Under: 234 (-110)

How to Watch Clippers vs. Raptors

Time: 7:35 PM ET/4:35 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports Southern California

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Clippers are 28-14 against the spread this season. Furthermore, they are 9-10 against the spread on the road. The Clippers are also 28-7 against the spread when they are the favorite. Also, they are 9-4 against the spread as a road favorite. The Clips are also 7-3 against the spread against non-conference teams.

The Clippers have come a long way from the start of their season when they were struggling. Now, they are on fire. Leonard has been the main reason for this, averaging 23.7 points per game while shooting 52.2 percent from the field. Additionally, George has been good, averaging 23.5 points per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. Harden has been a good third option, averaging 17.3 points and 8.5 assists per game. Meanwhile, Norman Powell is averaging 13.5 points per game while shooting 50 percent from the field.

But the Clippers are still missing Ivica Zubac. Therefore, they are missing that big body to grab the rebounds, as Mason Plumlee has not been effective. Russell Westbrook is an option. Currently, he is averaging 11.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field.

The Clippers will cover the spread if Leonard, George, and Harden can all have good games. Then, they need to clamp down on defense and prevent the Raptors from getting second chances.

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Raptors are 16-28 against the spread this season. Additionally, they are 10-12 against the spread at home. The Raptors are also 7-20 against the spread as the underdog. Moreover, they are 3-6 against the spread as the home underdog. The Raptors are also 6-8 against the spread against non-conference teams.

The Raptors look different from the team that started the season. Currently, Barrett is their best player. He has averaged 20.9 points per game while shooting 55.8 percent from the field during his short time with the Raptors. Meanwhile, Barnes is averaging 20.2 points per game. Quickley is averaging 16.7 points per game. Additionally, Dennis Schroeder is averaging 13.9 points per game. Gary Trent is another option, as he is averaging 11.5 points per game.

The Raptors will need to play their best defensive game to stop the Clippers. Ultimately, locking down Leonard and George are the keys to victory and the Raptors must not let them have any open space.

The Raptors will cover the spread if they can generate opportunities and shoot efficiently. Then, they must play lock-down defense.

Final Clippers-Raptors Prediction & Pick

The Raptors have basically traded their entire team to try and improve. However, it has not worked. The Clippers are hot right now and can beat anyone. Therefore, expect it to continue as they go into Toronto and take down the Raptors. The Clippers cover the spread on the road against an overwhelmed Raptors team.

Final Clippers-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers -7.5 (-110)