The Los Angeles Clippers hit the road to take on the Houston Rockets Friday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Rockets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Clippers-Rockets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Rockets Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: +4.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +168

Houston Rockets: -4.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -200

Over: 214.5 (-110)

Under: 214.5 (-110)

How To Watch Clippers vs. Rockets

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network SoCal, Space City Home Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Clippers play some very good defense. They allow the fourth-fewest points per game, 11th-lowest field goal percentage, and 11th-lowest three-point percentage on the season. Los Angeles has allowed 103 points or less in three of their last five games. Against the Rockets in their last game, the Clippers allowed 111 points. Another good defensive game will give the Clippers a chance to win Friday night.

The Rockets do not shoot the ball well, so the Clippers should be able to keep the scoring to a minimum. Houston shoots just 43.6 percent from the field, and 31.9 percent from beyond the arc. The Rockets will try to shoot themselves out of cold stretches, but it does not always work. I would not be surprised to see the Clippers allow less than 110 points Friday night. If that happens, Los Angeles will win this game.

Los Angeles is led by James Harden and Norman Powell. Powell is off to the best start of his career. In their first game against the Rockets, the pair did not play to well. Harden shot 6-15 from the field while Powell was 5-18. The two were a combined 5-14 from the three-point line, as well. The Clippers need a better game out of both players. If Harden and Powell can shoot the ball better, the Clippers will cover this spread.

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

In the first game against Los Angeles, the Rockets held the Clippers to 103 points. On the season, the Rockets hold opponents to the third-fewest points per game. In that game against the Clippers, Houston held Los Angeles to under 40 percent from the field. Houston has to have another good defensive game Friday night. If they have a similar game, the Rockets will be able to cover the spread.

Houston is led by Jalen Green. He averages over 20 points per game. Green has been carrying his weight and then some, which has been appreciated by the Rockets. Along with that, Alperen Sengun averages a double-double for the Rockets. Now, for the amount of shots Green takes, he needs to be able to make more of them. Sengun shoots the ball well, though. If those two players can have a good game, the Rockets will be able to win.

Houston does a great job getting themselves second chance opportunities. With the amount of shots they end up missing, grabbing offensive rebounds is very important. In the first game, the Rockets had 18 offensive rebounds against the Clippers. If Houston can grab more offensive rebounds, they will be able to win another game against the Clippers.

Final Clippers-Rockets Prediction & Pick

This is going to be another good game. The Clippers are a good team, and I think they will be able to keep this game close. I am going to take the Clippers to cover the spread.

Final Clippers-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Clippers +4.5 (-108)