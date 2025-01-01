ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with yet another betting prediction and pick for Thursday's slate of NBA action as we head to the Western Conference for this next battle between hungry contenders. The Los Angeles Clippers (19-14) will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (27-5) as OKC leads the current season series 2-0. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Thunder prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Clippers are currently sixth in the Western Conference and they've split their last 10 games at 5-5. They most recently fell to San Antonio 122-86 in a blowout loss, breaking their previous win streak of three games. They'll be hoping to find another win streak with a victory in this one.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are currently leading the Western Conference with the second-best record in the league right now. They've gone 9-1 over their last 10 games including a seven-game winning streak heading into this contest. They last took the Clippers down 134-128 and will look for another statement win in this one.

Here are the Clippers-Thunder NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Thunder Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: +9.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +315

Oklahoma City Thunder: -9.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -400

Over: 217.5 (-110)

Under: 217.5 (-110)

How To Watch Clippers vs. Thunder

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports SoCal, FanDuel Network Southwest, NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Clippers have been one of the better teams in the NBA this season and they've been doing so under the radar. However, just nine other teams hold a record better than there's and they'll be a pesky team in fighting for a western playoff spot as the season wears on. Norman Powell is having the best season of his career and should rightfully garner All-Star attention given his 24.3 PPG and ability to score at a moment's notice when his team needs him most. It's opened the floor for James Harden to be a floor general with his passing and still elite three-point shooting.

Expand Tweet



Despite their last poor showing against San Antonio, the Clippers are strong in just about every area of the game and they're able to stifle good teams with their defensive efforts. Ivica Zubac has been a double-double machine and his ability to man the paint has been paramount to the Clippers' success this season. We'll see both Zubac and Hartenstein in a heated battle down low, but we can guarantee that Zubac is a matchup problem for most big men in the Western Conference.

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Thunder have been rolling all this season and this recent 10-game stretch has been a perfect microcosm for how this year has gone. They hold a 14-2 record when playing at home and they've been blowing teams out with the depth on their bench in late-game situations. Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is playing at an MVP level and while this team awaits the return of Chet Holmgren following a hip injury, Isaiah Hartenstein has been one of the league's best rebounders in the paint for OKC.

Expand Tweet

Shai totaled 45 points the last time these two teams met and he should be in for another big performance against the spotty perimeter defense of the Clippers. Hartenstein will have a formidable matchup against Zubac in the post, but it'll be important to see which big man can prevail in rebounding the basketball. The Thunder do a much better job of drawing fouls and getting to the free-throw line, so the interior play from both teams could be what determines an outcome in this game.

Final Clippers-Thunder Prediction & Pick

This will be another fun installment of this season series as the Thunder currently lead 2-0. Both of their wins against Los Angeles have come on the back of a big scoring performance from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, so it'll be interesting to see how the Clippers handle his scoring and ability to spread the floor.

Still, the Clippers have been a decent road team this year at 8-8 and they've gone 20-13 ATS overall, one of the better marks in the NBA. With Alex Caruso out for the Thunder, the Clippers may have an opportunity to open things up with their scoring from Norman Powell and James Harden.

The Thunder are slightly better against the spread, however, at 21-12 and we won't likely be trying to swim upstream against these trends. Let's roll with the Thunder to win this game and cover the spread at home.

Final Clippers-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -9.5 (-112); OVER 217.5 (-110)