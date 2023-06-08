The Los Angeles Clippers, ever since signing Kawhi Leonard and trading for Paul George in 2019, have been hunting for an upgrade at the point. Leonard and George are capable playmakers in their own right, but at this stage of their careers, it looks like they can function at their best playing alongside a table-setting presence.

Adding Russell Westbrook looked like a bad idea on the surface to begin with. But as Westbrook began to integrate himself into the Clippers squad, he slowly but surely became an invaluable innings-eater of sorts, especially with the two stars taking turns managing their load.

During the 2023 NBA playoffs in particular, Westbrook played like his former self for extended stretches. And in the process of doing so, he may have played himself out of range in terms of what contract the Clippers could offer him thanks to the new rules in the new CBA.

So why not add yet another veteran Hall of Fame point guard to fill that need — this time bringing back an old friend in the fray?

The Phoenix Suns, the team that eliminated the Clippers, recently made headlines when Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report first broke the news of their plans to waive Chris Paul.

The Suns may want to re-sign Paul on a smaller deal to relieve the team of his $30.8 million cap hit for next season, but Paul may very well decide to bolt for greener pastures. But those greener pastures should not come from the Clippers locker room.

Here is why the Clippers are a poor fit as a potential free agent destination for the aging Point God.

Why the Clippers are a poor fit for Chris Paul

Alright, let's get this out of the way. Yes, the Clippers need a point guard. Could the Clippers make use of Chris Paul's playmaking? Yes — entry passes to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George would be so much easier, and Ivica Zubac should feast on pick-and-roll opportunities much like he did alongside Russell Westbrook. Even at his advanced age, Paul can dissect defenders as well as anyone in the NBA.

But at this point of his career, the skillset he offers may not be enough to offset the negatives.

At 38 years old, Chris Paul is no longer the defender he was back in his prime. His positional knowhow remains top-notch, but his speed and lateral quickness aren't what they once were.

His waning athleticism has also contributed to the decline of the overall impact of his playmaking. As the Dallas Mavericks showed in the 2022 NBA playoffs, a locked-in defense can limit Paul's passing by overloading the strong side; his lack of burst and hops means that he cannot capitalize on the space the pick-and-roll he runs creates as effectively as he did when he was at his best. He can ping crosscourt passes with ease, but if defenders easily close out that space, it leads to turnovers galore.

Meanwhile, it seems like given the skillsets of the players currently on the Clippers roster, the last thing they need is yet another player who doesn't put pressure on the rim. As it is, the Clippers have difficulties manufacturing some of the most easy shots in the game, preferring to live in the midrange instead. Throughout the 2022-23 season, they suffered through bouts of offensive inconsistency as they lived and died by the jumpshot.

This was what made the Russell Westbrook move such an effective one for the Clippers. His athleticism not only was a godsend for the Clippers on the boards, it also allowed them to put more pressure on the opposing team's shaded area. Before acquiring Westbrook, it seemed like the best arc to rim threat they had was Norman Powell, and Powell is another player who loves feasting on jumpshots.

Chris Paul, according to NBA.com, shot 42.5 percent on shots from ten feet or closer on just 1.4 field goal attempts per game from that range; for reference, Westbrook took 7.1 field goal attempts per game from that range in 73 regular season games, making 52.3 percent of them. (For even greater perspective, Giannis Antetokounmpo, one of the most fearsome rim attackers in the NBA, shot 65.9 percent from that range on 13.7 attempts per contest.)

From a basketball perspective, adding another plodding presence may not be the most ideal move for the Clippers. And from a non-basketball perspective, Paul may not be a popular figure in the locker room.

Paul George is clearly not a fan of CP3; they've been notoriously icy with each other in the past, and George remains close with Patrick Beverley, someone who has a full-blown beef with the Point God. With PG13 being an influential figure in the Clippers locker room, adding Paul could bring more discord than they bargained for.

Moreover, Paul's injury proneness would only compound the Clippers' biggest weakness at the moment.

Chris Paul remains talented, make no mistake about it. But the Clippers are better off looking for ways they can bring back Russell Westbrook on a fair contract.