Clyde Edwards-Helaire was expected to be a major part of the Kansas City Chiefs offense after the team used a 2020 first-round pick on the running back. However, after just three seasons, Edwards-Helaire no longer looks to be in the Chiefs’ plan.

Teams around the NFL are viewing Edwards-Helaire as a potential trade target, via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. While the Chiefs aren’t actively shopping CEH per say, Kansas City is willing to listen to offers.

After drafting Isaiah Pacheco in 2022, Clyde Edwards-Helaire fell out of favor with the Chiefs. CEH received just 71 carries and turned that into 302 yards and three touchdowns, both career-lows. Over his NFL career, the Chiefs’ rusher has gained 1,622 yards and scored 11 touchdowns.

Edwards-Helaire is just 23-years-old. He has a first-round draft pedigree and showed flashes of potential during his rookie season. Teams around the league would be willing to take a chance on the running due to that potential. If the Chiefs decide to trade him, these three teams make the most sense for Edwards-Helaire.

The New Orleans Saints already have a star running back in Alvin Kamara. But after signing quarterback Derek Carr, New Orleans could look to build out the rest of their offense.

Even with Kamara in the fold, the Saints struggled at running the ball in 2022. New Orleans ranked 19th in the league, averaging 116.6 yards per game. Kamara is now facing a potential NFL suspension after facing assault charges.

If Kamara were to miss time, New Orleans would be in desperate need of a running back. However, even if he isn’t suspended, the Saints need more help in their RB room. Mark Ingram and David Johnson are set to be free agents, leaving just Dwayne Washington and Eno Benjamin behind Kamara.

The Saints have made a big commitment to Carr, signing him to a $150 million contract. Adding more weapons around their quarterback would help ensure both Carr and New Orleans’ success.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released veteran RB Leonard Fournette. More rushing opportunities are expected to open up for Rachaad White. However, it’s going to take a lot more than just White to fix the Buccaneers’ rushing issues.

Tampa Bay finished last season dead-last in the NFL, averaging just 76.9 rushing yards per game. They were the only team not to break 80+ rushing yards per game. By releasing Fournette, the Bucs are planning a new strategy in their RB room.

White is confident that he will be the team’s starting running back next season. However, he ran for just 481 yards and a touchdown last season. The Buccaneers would be smart to add some protection alongside White.

With Tom Brady retiring, the Buccaneers’ offense is set to look much different than last year. Tampa could look to make sure their running numbers improve by bringing in Edwards-Helaire.

The New York Giants’ running back situation will ultimately be decided by Saquon Barkley. However, if Barkley were the leave the Giants, New York would have a massive hole at running back.

Barkley is set to hit the free agent market after five years with the Giants. New York hasn’t found middle ground on a long-term extension and franchise tagging Barkley is in play. However, with quarterback Daniel Jones also a franchise tag target, Barkley might not get the deal he desires.

If Barkley were to leave, New York only has Gary Brightwell under contract. Brightwell has just 32 rushing attempts at the NFL level.

The Giants’ top priority at running back is bringing Barkley back. But if they fail to do so, Clyde Edwards-Helaire would give Brian Daboll a shiny new toy to work with in New York’s backfield.