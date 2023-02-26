The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to decline the 5th-year option of running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s contract, according to multiple sources.

Taken with the 32nd-overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Edwards-Helaire has logged three seasons with the Chiefs after a stellar college career with the LSU Tigers. He played in 10 games for Kansas City, earning 302 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns on 71 attempts. Clyde Edwards-Helaire last played in a 30-27 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in late November, earning nine yards on two tries before he went down with an ankle injury.

“As far as the injuries go, Clyde (Edwards-Helaire) has a high ankle sprain,” Reid said, via Chiefs Wire. “Kadarius Toney’s hamstring tightened up on him. Juan Thornhill’s left calf, he strained (it). Then, Jaylen Watson, hurt his hand. We’ll see where that goes from here.”

The Chiefs activated Clyde Edwards-Helaire before the Super Bowl while placing wide receiver Mecole Hardman on injured reserve before the Super Bowl. The 23-year-old receiver did not take any snaps during what is estimated to be the third-most watched TV show in history, clearing the way for back Isiah Pacheco to earn 76 yards and one touchdown on 15 attempts. Running back Jerick McKinnon tacked on 34 yards on four attempts, while quarterback Patrick Mahomes gained 44 yards on six recorded attempts.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters Hardman would be “doubtful” to play before the start of the Super Bowl.

“I doubt that he’ll make the Super Bowl,” Reid said. “He was not going to be denied the other day (last Sunday). That’s a tribute to the kid. He pushes himself like no other. He’s a tough, tough kid.”

Kansas City recently promoted quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy to succeed Eric Bieniemy on Friday. He was promoted to the same spot in 2017 before he was hired on to become the head coach of the Chicago Bears the following year.