The College Football 25 Dynasty Deep Dive has finally arrived, and it came packed with a ton of information on coaching, archetypes, abilities, coordinators, and more. Many fans will be glad to know that Dynasty Mode has retained many features from the old NCAA titles that made it so great. However, with the new rule changes and Transfer Portal, Dynasty in College Football 25 offers something both familiar and brand new. Without further ado, let's take a look at Dynasty in CFB 25.

How Will Coaching Work in College Football 25? – Archetypes, Abilities & More Explained

College Football 25's coaching mechanics shares many similarities to NCAA 14, but with many notable changes and improvements that make it different from the series' last entry. Firstly, you'll be able to start your coaching career as a head coach, or even an offensive or defensive coordinator. Should you decide to start as a coordinator, you'll have a chance to move up the ranks and become a HC one day in your 30-season career.

Coach Points, Archetypes, & Abilities in College Football 25

Regardless of where you start, you earn XP based on multiple factors as you try to level up your coach and earn Coach Points. These coach points can be used on abilities, which we'll get into briefly.

Furthermore, your base and coach archetypes will also play a big role into deciding what kind of coach you are. Overall, College Football 25 features 11 total archetypes, and you'll begin with one of three base archetypes – Motivation, Recruiting, and Scheme. Generally, you'll have control over what you want to upgrade as you build your way towards becoming a Program Builder or CEO.

Additionally, each Archetype comes with different prerequisites before you can purchase them. For example, in order to earn the Elite Recruiter Archetype, you must spend 50 coach points in the Recruiter Archetype and sign two top-five recruiting classes. Once all objectives are complete, you'll be able to earn the Elite Recruiter Archetype via Coach Points. Furthermore, you'll be able to purchase the other two base archetypes that you didn't select later on.

Each Archetype offers a perk which benefits the player in one of many ways. Additionally, they unlock a new set of abilities, and these abilities are always on, regardless of which archetype you have activated. Speaking of abilities, College Football 25 will offer over 50 coach abilities, each with their own upgradeable tiers and purchase costs.

Almost every archetype in College Football 25 contains abilities broken down via position group. However, some archetypes, like Scheme Guru, offer gameplay boosts. For example, let's show how all four tiers of the Fast Tempo Offense Ability work:

Tier 1 (Battery Pack) – Offensive players fatigue slower in hurry up

Tier 2 (Caught Napping) – Increase delay to defenders looking to the sideline at the snap

Tier 3 (On Their Heels) – Team Composure Boost for 1st downs gained while running hurry up

Tier 4 (Tipped Your Hand) – Chance to see defense's coverage shell in hurry up.

And these abilities and archetypes apply to both coaches and coordinators. If you're a head coach, you have no control over your coordinator's progression. Therefore, this makes the selection and hiring of coordinators a lot more challenging. Do you hire someone with great skills at stopping the run? Or would you prefer someone who's great with pass coverage?

Job Security & The Coaching Carousel

Job security also plays a big role in coaching for College Football 25. When you sign with a team, there's different expectations that may be required of you. These include things like:

Winning Games

Winning the Conference

Making the College Football Playoff

Winning the National Championship

Essentially, you want to keep winning games to keep your job. Furthermore, some games will be more important to your bosses than others. Barely losing on the road to a top 3 team might not be the worst thing, but losing to a 3-8 generic school might severely affect you. Therefore, if you play well, the school will automatically re-sign you.

However, you're still free to leave the school and coach somewhere else. You can do this at any point in your contract, too. Furthermore, when you sign with a new school, you can see how they've performed in the last 20 years. Additionally, you can also see why they fired their previous coach, and what they're looking for in a new one. Overall, all Schools in College Football 25 determine who they want to hire via the following criteria:

Level

Scheme

Archetype

Pipeline – All coaches have a primary recruiting pipeline, which includes the area where they have strong ties in recruiting and relationships. If your primary pipeline matches the desired one for the school, you'll have a higher chance of earning the job.

Coach Prestige – A coach's grade based on their performances. Alabama won't want to hire a C- coach to replace Nick Saban.

Speaking of the coach carousel, it now takes place over the course of five weeks, instead of the typical one. During Conference Championship week, you'll either receive offers or have the chance to fire your coordinators. And you'll be able to see all the open jobs across the country to see who teams are targeting to land as their next coach.

And in Online Dynasty, these offers can be taken asynchronously. Therefore, you won't have to wait up for a friend in Online Dynasty to take another job elsewhere.

As we mentioned before, in this period you'll have a chance to fire coordinators while searching for a new one. However, just like coaches, schools across the league are also targeting new coordinators. Therefore, you need to try your best and look for the best coordinators with the archetypes that work for your team.

Overall that includes all the major coaching details revealed during the College Football 25 Dynasty Deep Dive. However, there's a lot more information where that came from. After all, this Dynasty deep dive revealed information on recruiting, school programs, and much more. So make sure to check out the latest trailer, as College Football 25's Deluxe Edition launches in just two weeks!

