The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) hit the road to take on the James Madison Dukes (4-1, 0-1 Sun Belt) Thursday night. Below we will continue our college football odds series with a Coastal Carolina-James Madison prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Coastal Carolina-James Madison Odds

Coastal Carolina: +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +280

James Madison: -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -360

Over: 60.5 (-110)

Under: 60.5 (-110)

How to Watch Coastal Carolina vs. James Madison

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Coastal Carolina Could Cover The Spread/Win

Coastal Carolina can score the football, and that is something they need to do if they want to beat James Madison. Coastal Carolina is sixth in the Sun Belt in yards per game, and a good portion of that comes on the ground. Along with that, the Chanticleers are second in the Sun Belt in points per game this season. They are also top 25 in the nation in points scored per game. If they can continue to score, they will at least cover the spread.

The Chanticleers are led by Ethan Vasko under center. He is a true dual-threat quarterback, and Coastal Carolina needs him to show it off Thursday night. Vasko has seven passing touchdowns to go along with two rushing touchdowns. He is also second on the team in rushing yards. With that said, it is not a surprise that Vasko has only been sacked twice this season. He is someone who is going to stay on his feet and pick apart the James Madison defense.

As mentioned, the best part of the game for Coast Carolina is their run game. They have scored 11 touchdowns on the ground this season, and Christian Washington is second on the team with four of them. Washington is also the team's leader in rushing yards and carries by a large margin. If the run game is on in this one, expect Coastal Carolina to keep it within 10 points.

Why James Madison Could Cover The Spread/Win

As stated earlier, Coastal Carolina has a very strong run game. However, James Madison does a fantastic job stopping the run. They allow the least rushing yards per game in the Sun Belt, the least amount of rushing yards, the second-fewest yards per carry, the least amount of rushing touchdowns, and they have forced five fumbles. Stopping the Coastal Carolina run game is the key to beating the Chanticleers.

James Madison can match Coastal Carolina on offense, and they can even do it a little bit better. James Madison is fifth in total yards in the Sun Belt, fifth in passing yards per game, and fifth in rushing yards. With that, the Dukes are at the top of the Sun Belt in points per game with 39.0. If they can have one of their good offensive games in this one, they will be able to win the game.

Coastal Carlina is not great defensively. They allow 29.6 points per game, so James Madison has a great chance to put up some more points. The Chanticleers have allowed nine passing touchdowns, and nine rushing touchdowns this season. James Madison will put up a lot of points in this game if Coastal Carolina is not careful.

Final Coastal Carolina-James Madison Prediction & Pick

I would not be shocked to see this game be high-scoring. I do think it will be close, though. James Madison showed their weaknesses in their loss against UL Monroe, and I think Coastal will do enough to cover the spread.

Final Coastal Carolina-James Madison Prediction & Pick: Coastal Carolina +9.5 (-110)