ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two 6-6 teams take the field as Coastal Carolina faces UTSA at the Myrtle Beach Bowl. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Coastal Carolina-UTSA prediction and pick.

Coastal Carolina-UTSA Last Game – Matchup History

Coastal Carolina comes into the game at 6-6 on the year. They opened up the year at 3-1 with the only loss being to Virginia. Still, they would struggle from there. Coastal Carolina would lose five of the next six games, with the only win being over Appalachian State. Still, with bowl-eligibility on the line, they won the last game of the season, Beating Georgia State 48-27. Meanwhile, UTSA started slow, with just two wins in their first six games. The wins were over Kennesaw Stat and Houston Christian. They would win four of the next five, including a win over Memphis to become bowl-eligible, but they fell in their last game of the year, losing on the road to Army 29-24.

Overall Series: Coastal Carolina and UTSA have not faced each other before. Coastal Carolina is playing in their fifth bowl game, going 2-2 in those games. UTSA is playing in their sixth bowl game, winning their first bowl game last season 35-17.

Here are the Coastal Carolina-UTSA College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Coastal Carolina-UTSA Odds

Coastal Carolina: +8.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +265

UTSA: -8.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -335

Over: 55.5 (-110)

Under: 55.5 (-110)

How to Watch Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA

Time: 11:00 AM ET/ 8:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch college football LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Coastal Carolina Could Cover The Spread/Win

Ethan Vasko had led the way for the Coastal Carolina offense. He threw for 2,120 yards with 14 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and eight sacks this year. He also ran for 447 yards and five scores. Still, Vasko has entered the transfer portal. As has Noah Kim, the backup, and DJ Moore. This will lead to Tad Hudson getting the start for Coastal Carolina. He has not thrown a collegiate pass.

The top target this year has been Jameson Tucker. He has 31 receptions for 540 yards and six touchdowns this year. Cameron Wright has 19 receptions for 314 yards this year and two touchdowns this year. Finally, Senika McKie has 20 receptions this year for 296 yards and three scores. Meanwhile, Braydon Bennett and Christian Washington have run well this year. Bennett comes into the game with 112 carries for 727 yards and 11 touchdowns. Washington has 102 carries for 537 yards and five touchdowns. Still, Christian Washington is in the transfer portal and could miss this game.

Coastal Carolina is 104th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 100th in opponent yards per game this year. They are 110th against the rush while sitting 74th against the pass. Shane Bruce has been solid this year, leading the team in tackles with 60, while having a pass breakup and a fumble recovery.

Why UTSA Could Cover The Spread/Win

Owen McCown has led the UTSA offense this year. He has completed 271 of 437 passes this year for 3,170 yards. Further, he has thrown 24 touchdowns this year, while being intercepted just nine times. He has been sacked 26 times though. McCown has also run in two touchdowns this year. The top target has been Willie McCoy. He has brought in 28 receptions this year for 536 yards and four touchdowns. Chris Carpenter has also been solid, with 37 receptions for 463 yards and a touchdown. Further, Devin McCuin has 40 receptions for 361 yards and five scores. Finally, tight end Houston Thomas has 31 receptions for 443 yards and three scores.

In the running game, Robert Henry has led the way. He has run 130 times this year for 706 yards and seven touchdowns. He did miss the game with Army, but could play in this one. Further, Brandon High Jr. has run 82 times for 419 yards and seven scores.

UTSA is 113th in the nation in opponent points per game this year. They are 89th in opponent yards per game this year while sitting 21st against the rush and 128th against the pass. Jimmori Robinson has led the way this year. He has 10.5 sacks on the year while forcing two fumbles and recovering a fumble. Owen Pewee has also been solid. He has two sacks, a forced fumble, two pass breakups, and two interceptions. Finally, Zah Fraizer has nine pass breakups and six interceptions.

Final Coastal Carolina-UTSa Prediction & Pick

This game is going to come down to who is not playing in the game. The weak point of the UTSA defense is against the pass. Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina will be sending out a quarterback who has never attempted a pass at the college level. UTSA is missing Kevorian Barnes, but he was the third running back. Beyond that, only Ronald Triplette is out, a starting defensive end. Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina has 21 players in the transfer portal, and two missing the game with injuries. That will be the difference.

Final Coastal Carolina-UTSA Prediction & Pick: UTSA -8.5 (-115)