Coastal Carolina quarterback Ethan Vasko is entering the transfer portal, according to a report from Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. It is one of many transfer moves that have come up with the regular season coming to a conclusion.

Vasko finished out the regular season with a 54% completion rate, passing for 2,120 yards with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also carried the ball 107 times for 447 yards with 5 touchdowns on the ground. He is no stranger to the portal, transferring into Coastal Carolina from Kansas before making this decision.

In his most recent performance, the former Chanticleers signal-caller completed 13-of-17 passing attempts for 200 yards with three touchdowns and a single interception. He also made an impact on the ground, rushing for 68 yards on 13 attempts with one rushing touchdown.

He's also not the only quarterback Coastal Carolina is losing, with backup quarterback Noah Kim also announcing this week that he will be pursuing a change of scenery. Kim took the field in seven games for the Chanticleers in 2024, racking up a total of 333 passing yards with four touchdowns and one interception.

Where Vasko lands next within an era in which so many players are so ready to enter the portal for any and every reason will be something to keep an eye on.

But, for now, Coastal Carolina must turn its attention to whichever bowl game is up next on the schedule. And it will have to lean into a quarterback that has recorded not a single statistical number so far this season. The options the Chanticleers have will include freshman Alex Walker and redshirt freshman Tad Hudson.

The Chanticleers are no stranger to quarterbacks who have transferred, with signal-caller Grayson McCall transferring not all that long ago to in-state rival NC State. He recently was forced to retire after being carter off the field due to concussion issues.