It sounds like one of the best seasons yet for the Karate Kid spinoff.

The co-creator of Cobra Kai, Hayden Schlossberg, posted the runtime and episode count of the anticipated final season on X.

Though there's no release date confirmed (he does predict when it is coming), fans can get excited knowing this will be the longest season yet, Screenrant reports.

Hayden Schlossberg confirms ten episodes and the longest runtime ever for the final Cobra Kai season

Based on The Karate Kid movies from the '80s, the series has been a massive hit for Netflix. It originally began on YouTube Red, which is no longer in operation.

We can all gear up for the show's final season, which stars Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso and William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence.

How many episodes in s6 — Taco (@BenGauthier19) December 26, 2023

Schlossberg took to X to answer, “How many episodes in s6?”

The creator answered, “10 episodes but the total runtime for the full season will be the longest.”

Also, an X user also asked if we can expect a 2024 release and if the last episode will be long. He replied, “That is the goal and yes.”

So, we have a few indications of what's to come. A 2024 release date would be fantastic, and having the longest-running season out of all of them would be good, too.

If it is released in 2024, it's likely to be at the very end of the year, especially since they're still filming due to the strikes putting everything behind. In fact, Zabka recently posted himself training still for the final season — throwing punches and all.

It's sad to see Cobra Kai coming to an end, but this last season will surely kick ass with it being the longest.