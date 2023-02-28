Coco Jones’ net worth in 2023 is $5 million. Jones is a singer and actress who is known for her roles in Bel-Air, Goodluck Charlie, Let It Shine, Vampires vs. the Bronx, and Grandma’s House. She is a BET Award nominee and NAACP Image Awards winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Coco Jones’ net worth in 2023.

Coco Jones’ net worth in 2023 (estimate): $5 million

Coco Jones’ net worth in 2023 is $5 million. This is according to numerous outlets such as CA Knowledge.

Coco Jones was born on January 4, 1998, in Columbia, South Carolina. As early as 11 years old, Jones started her showbiz career as a singer. In 2009, Jones competed on Radio Disney where she performed Real You. As part of Radio Disney’s programming, Jones was nominated for Best Music Video at the Radio Disney Music Awards in 2013. She also won the Funniest Celebrity Take during the event.

While Jones started her career as a Disney singer, that didn’t stop her from going into acting. Jones made her TV screen debut in the Disney Channel series So Random!, and then a year later, she made the character Roxie come to life in the TV movie Let It Shine. She also appeared in the Disney series Good Luck Charlie, where Jones acted alongside Disney celebrities such as Bridgit Mendler, Bradley Steven Perry, and Jason Dolley.

In 2016, Jones made her big screen debut by starring in the dramatic film called Grandma’s House. According to IMDB, the film would go on to get a rating of 6.1 out of 10. Jones’ other projects include The Exes, Flock of Four, Five Points, Vampires vs. the Bronx, and White Elephant.

But among her projects, Jones’ breakthrough came in 2022, when she starred on the Peacock TV series Bel-Air. The former Disney star go the role of Hillary Banks on the hit show. For her performance, Jones was nominated at the BET Awards for Best Actress. Furthermore, she was also nominated at the Black Reels Awards for Television for Outstanding Supporting Actress, Drama Series. With a second season of Bel-Air now here, Jones is expected to put on another great performance for the show as Hilary Banks. She just won

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Given that Jones is making waves as an actress, it’s not a surprise that she’d also want to make her return to the big screens. In fact, she wants to try her hand as an action star with fans clamoring for the right actress to portray Storm in Marvel’s X-Men.

Based on reports, Jones responded, “Really? Wow! I definitely want to do an action film. I would love to see myself in an action role. I’m an athlete. My dad played football, my mom did sports all her life too and sang as well. I did gymnastics. I did soccer. I did track. I did basketball. I did softball. I’m ready for whatever, I want that challenge.”

While Jones’ acting career has taken off, that hasn’t stopped her from being a singer and songwriter. In fact, Jones recently signed with Def Jam records. Under her name, Jones has released several albums including What I Didn’t Tell You, H. D. W. Y., Let Me Check It, Made Of, Coco Jones, and many more. Some of her notable tracks include ICU, Caliber, Miss Me When I’m Gone, Peppermint, Ghost, Dream, Just My Luck, and many more. For her work in ICU, Jones was nominated at the NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding New Artist and just took home the award.

On Valentine’s Day in 2023, Jones collaborated with Leon Thomas on a cover of the song Until the End of Time on Spotify. The song was originally done by Beyonce and Justin Timberlake.

While being an actor and singer at the same time can be tough, for Jones, she certainly appreciates being both.

According to MMS, Jones stated this: “It definitely informs my music because I like to tell stories in my song. I think being an actress helps me tap into what somebody else was feeling. Even if that specific thing didn’t happen to me, I can sing like it literally did because my actor mind will put me right there.”

Jones is in the midst of a budding acting and singing career, which means her opportunities in the entertainment industry could be endless. However, as part of the video series called In My Bag, she opened up about her experiences of the social and financial pressures that come with being a young adult and how she tackles them. Although her net worth is pretty respectable at this stage, Jones makes sure to stick with her personal financial strategies to avoid wasting away hard-earned money. With Jones knowing how to handle things on and off the screen, the future is bright for the former Disney star, and her net worth should only grow.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Coco Jones. Were you at all stunned by Coco Jones’ net worth in 2023?