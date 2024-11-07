ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 100: Neil Magny vs. Carlos Prates continues on the prelims with a fight in the bantamweight division between Cody Stamann and Da'Mon Blackshear. Stamann is coming off back-to-back losses for only the second time in his career meanwhile, Blackshear is also coming off two consecutive losses as he looks to rebound this weekend. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Stamann-Blackshear prediction and pick.

Cody Stamann (21-7-1) has been a staple of the bantamweight division for a while but has hit a bit of a rough patch with back-to-back losses to Douglas Silva De Andrade and Taylor Lapilus. Stamann will be looking to right the ship and get back into the win column when he steps inside the Octagon to take on Da'Mon Blackshear this weekend at UFC Vegas 100.

Da'Mon Blackshear (14-7-1) was riding high early in his UFC career when he was 2-1-1 in his first four fights. However, fights between Mario Bautista and Montel Jackson have suffered losses in consecutive fights. Now, “Da Monster” will be searching for a win when he steps up to face Cody Stamann at the UFC Apex this weekend.

Here are the UFC Vegas 100 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 100 Odds: Cody Stamann-Da'Mon Blackshear Odds

Cody Stamann: +255

Da'Mon Blackshear: -278

Over 2.5 rounds: -425

Under 2.5 rounds: +300

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Free Trial)*

Why Cody Stamann Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Taylor Lapilus – DEC

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 9 (7 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Cody Stamann is primed to secure a victory against Da'Mon Blackshear at UFC Vegas 100 this weekend, driven by a sense of urgency and experience. With a professional record of 21-7-1, Stamann has faced a roster of elite fighters throughout his career, which has equipped him with the skills to thrive under pressure. As he approaches the final fight of his UFC contract, the stakes are incredibly high. Stamann has openly stated that his career depends on this win, fueling his motivation to perform at his best. His grappling prowess and striking versatility will be key in neutralizing Blackshear's attacks and dictating the pace of the fight.

On the other hand, Blackshear enters this matchup with a record of 14-7-1 but is coming off two consecutive losses, including a devastating knockout in his last outing. This recent setback could weigh heavily on his confidence. Stamann’s ability to absorb pressure and execute a game plan effectively will likely give him the upper hand in this matchup. Expect Stamann to leverage his experience and determination to emerge victorious on November 9.

Why Da'Mon Blackshear Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Montel Jackson – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 11 (2 KO/TKO/9 SUB)

Da'Mon Blackshear is poised to secure a victory against Cody Stamann at UFC Vegas 100 this weekend, leveraging his significant physical advantages and well-rounded skill set. Standing four inches taller with a nine-inch reach advantage, Blackshear's striking will prove difficult for Stamann to navigate. This physical edge will allow Blackshear to control the distance, keeping Stamann at bay and potentially frustrating the veteran fighter's attempts to close the gap. Moreover, Blackshear's adept grappling skills and overall MMA weaponry are more comprehensive than Stamann's, giving him the versatility to adapt to various fight scenarios.

While Stamann's wrestling pedigree is formidable, Blackshear's strength and adaptability make him a challenging opponent to take down and control. Stamann's recent performances, including two consecutive losses, suggest he may be struggling to find his footing in the division. In contrast, Blackshear's youth and diverse skill set position him as the more dynamic fighter. As the bout unfolds on November 9, expect Blackshear to utilize his reach advantage to outpoint Stamann on the feet while defending takedowns effectively, ultimately securing a decisive victory.

Final Cody Stamann-Da'Mon Blackshear Prediction & Pick

In a critical bantamweight clash at UFC Vegas 100, Cody Stamann is poised to snap his two-fight losing streak against Da'Mon Blackshear. Stamann's wrestling pedigree and octagon experience give him a significant edge in this matchup. Stamann's superior takedown defense (76% to Blackshear's 66%) will likely keep the fight standing, where his crisp boxing and footwork can shine. While Blackshear has a slight reach advantage, Stamann's ability to close distance and land combinations should neutralize this. The pressure of fighting on the last bout of his UFC contract will fuel Stamann's determination. His well-rounded skill set and veteran savvy should allow him to control the pace and avoid Blackshear's submission attempts, which account for 64% of his wins. Look for Stamann to utilize his wrestling to dictate where the fight takes place, mixing in takedowns with striking to keep Blackshear guessing. Stamann's experience in high-pressure situations will be the difference-maker, leading him to a hard-fought unanimous decision victory.

Final Cody Stamann-Da'Mon Blackshear Prediction & Pick: Cody Stamann (+255), Over 2.5 Rounds (-425)