UFC Tampa: Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley continues on the main card with the main event between Colby Covington and Joaquin Buckley in the welterweight division. Covington came up short in his third title bid dropping a unanimous decision at UFC 296 meanwhile, Buckley has been a force to be reckoned with winning all five of his fights since moving down to the welterweight division. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Covington-Buckley prediction and pick.

Colby Covington (17-4) is finally back in action after suffering a broken foot in his third title loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 296 last December. He is now just 2-3 in his last five fights with all three losses coming against former champions Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman. Now, Covington will be looking to get back on track when he takes on the red-hot Joaquin Buckley this weekend at UFC Tampa.

Joaquin Buckley (20-6) has been on an absolute tear ever since moving to the welterweight division and is coming off the biggest knockout win of his career when he dismantled Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in the third round. Now, Buckley gets his first main event fight against a former interim champ and title challenger in hopes of being put on the shortlist as the next challenger for the title.

Here are the UFC Tampa Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Tampa Odds: Colby Covington-Joaquin Buckley Odds

Colby Covington: +220

Joaquin Buckley: -270

Over 4.5 rounds: -145

Under 4.5 rounds: +114

Why Colby Covington Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Leon Edwards – DEC

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 8 (3 KO/TKO/5 SUB)

Colby Covington is expected to defeat Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa this weekend, primarily due to his exceptional wrestling and relentless pressure. Covington, with a record of 17-4, is known for his high-volume striking and cardio, which allows him to maintain an intense pace throughout the fight. He lands an average of 3.88 significant strikes per minute and has a takedown accuracy of 46%, making him a formidable challenge for Buckley, who may struggle to keep up with Covington's relentless aggression and ability to control the octagon.

Additionally, Covington's experience against top-tier opponents gives him a strategic edge. Having faced elite fighters like Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards, Covington has honed his skills against some of the best in the division. His ability to execute game plans effectively was evident in his victories over Jorge Masvidal and Tyron Woodley, where he utilized his wrestling to dominate the fights. Against Buckley, Covington's superior grappling and ability to mix striking with takedowns will likely be key factors in securing a victory at UFC Tampa. His experience and tactical approach make him the favorite in this matchup.

Why Joaquin Buckley Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Stephen Thompson – KO/TKO

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 14 (14 KO/TKO)

Joaquin Buckley is set to defeat Colby Covington at UFC Tampa this weekend, leveraging his striking power and recent momentum. With an impressive record of 20 wins, including 14 by knockout, Buckley has proven to be a devastating finisher, as seen in his recent knockout victory over Stephen Thompson. This performance not only showcased his striking skills but also highlighted his ability to capitalize on openings against elite fighters. Buckley’s striking accuracy and explosive power will be crucial in this matchup, allowing him to potentially catch Covington off guard and secure an early finish.

Furthermore, Buckley's recent transition to the welterweight division has revitalized his career, leading to five consecutive victories. His confidence is at an all-time high, and he believes that a win over Covington could propel him into title contention. While Covington is known for his grappling and cardio, Buckley’s ability to keep the fight standing and dictate the pace will be key. If he can effectively utilize his striking and avoid Covington's takedown attempts, Buckley has the tools necessary to emerge victorious at UFC Tampa, solidifying his status as a top contender in the welterweight division.

Final Colby Covington-Joaquin Buckley Prediction & Pick

This serves as a great main event to close out 2024 as these two top-ranked welterweights look to put on a show as well as attempt to be next in line for a title shot. Covington is out to prove that he still deserves to be at the top of the welterweight division meanwhile, Buckley is looking to build off his momentum and make a statement when he steps inside the octagon this weekend. Expect these two welterweights to lay it all on the line this weekend however, expect Buckley to put on the performance of his career showing that he is the real deal defending the takedowns of Covington and really taking it to him for the majority of this fight potentially putting him away midway through the fight to get the biggest win of his UFC career.

Final Colby Covington-Joaquin Buckley Prediction & Pick: Joaquin Buckley (-270), Under 4.5 Rounds (+114)