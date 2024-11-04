What do Coldplay singer Chris Martin and Olivia Rodrigo have in common? They both recently fell through the stage on their respective tour stops in Melbourne, Australia.

In a video posted by Entertainment Tonight on X, formerly Twitter, Martin is addressing the crowd while walking backward. He eventually fell into a hole in the stage before saying, “That [was] not planned, thank you for catching me.”

Luckily, Martin appears to be okay with no injuries sustained. The fall was scary, but it appears the show will go on as the band leaves Melbourne to head to Sydney, Australia, for four shows.

It was a similar situation to Olivia Rodrigo's recent fall on the Guts World Tour. Ironically, the fall also occurred in Melbourne, Australia, the same city where Coldplay singer Chris Martin's fall happened.

In the case of Rodrigo, it happened while she was running across the stage and greeting fans in different parts of the arena. She was also okay after it, but the moment still went viral.

The Guts World Tour is Rodrigo's second headlining tour of her young career. It is her first all-arena tour as well and comes after the Sour Tour previously toured theaters.

The Guts World Tour is winding down, with two dates remaining in 2025. Rodrigo performed eight shows in Australia across Melbourne and Sydney. The shows marked the conclusion of the 2024 run of shows for the “Good 4 U” singer.

Maybe something needs to be changed with the stage setups in Melbourne. Two A-list acts have already fallen while in the city, so perhaps more precautions will need to be taken.

Coldplay's Music of the Spheres Tour

Currently, Coldplay is about to play four shows in Sydney, Australia. They will then go to Auckland, New Zealand, for the final three shows of their 2024 slate.

In 2025, the band will start the year in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. After performing in India, Hong Kong, and South Korea, they will perform another North American leg of their tour.

The upcoming North American leg will begin in Stanford, California, before going to Nevada, Colorado, Texas, Canada, Massachusetts, Wisconsin, Tennessee, and Florida.

Coldplay will then go to London, England, to perform 10 final shows at Wembley Stadium from August 22-September 8, 2025. They will have played 16 total shows at the iconic venue by the time the Music of the Spheres Tour is over.

The Music of the Spheres Tour is in support of their latest two albums, From Earth with Love and Moon Music. It started on March 18, 2022, in Costa Rica. The tour will end with over 220 shows performed during its run.

Moon Music was released while the tour was going on. It came out on October 4, 2024, and was preceded by two singles: “Feels Like I'm Falling in Love” and “We Pray.” A third single, “All My Love,” was released on the same day as the full album.