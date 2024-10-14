During the Guts World Tour's recent stop in Melbourne, Australia, Olivia Rodrigo took a scary fall.

At one point in the show, Rodrigo was running across the stage and greeting the crowd. While running past the middle of the stage, she tripped and fell down an opening on the stage. The opening probably helps Rodrigo quickly reappear on stage. However, it is unclear if it was supposed to be open during this part of the show.

She handled the fall gracefully, quickly reassuring fans that she was okay. “Oh my God, that was fun! I'm okay!” Rodrigo said. “Wow. Sometimes, there's just a hole in the stage. That's alright! Alright, where was I?”

Following her fall, Olivia Rodrigo is almost done with her Guts World Tour stop in Melbourne, Australia. She had one final show on October 14 to close out her four shows in the city.

She still has a few more shows in the country. Rodrigo will perform in Sydney, Australia, for four shows from October 17-21. These are the final shows before her five-month hiatus.

Olivia Rodrigo's Guts World Tour

The Guts World Tour is Rodrigo's second headlining concert tour of her young career. It follows the Sour Tour, which consisted of 49 shows across two legs.

Her second tour made a major leap to arenas. She is headlining arenas instead of theaters. Rodrigo has performed at legendary venues like Madison Square Garden and the O2 in London, England.

Throughout the six legs, the Guts World Tour has visited North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and South America. Chappell Roan, PinkPantheress, and the Breeders are among her opening acts.

The tour is in support of her second album, Guts. The album was released on September 8, 2023. Three singles were released to promote it: “Vampire,” “Bad Idea Right?,” and “Get Him Back!”

From Disney Channel to global superstar

Early in her career, Rodrigo gained notoriety for her work with Disney. Her first role was in the direct-to-video movie An American Girl: Grace Stirs Up Success. The following year, she began starring in Bizaardvark. She led the Disney Channel series from June 24, 2016, to April 13, 2019.

She then starred in the first two seasons of Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. As her music career blossomed, Rodrigo took a step back from the series, becoming a recurring cast member in Season 3. Rodrigo did appear in the 2020 Holiday Special.

Her music career began when she dropped her debut single, “Drivers License,” on January 8, 2021. The song became a smash hit, and she released her next single, “Deja Vu,” on April 1, 2021.

A third single, “Good 4 U,” was released on May 14, 2021, a week before her debut album, Sour. Rodrigo's first album was a big hit, winning Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys. It was also nominated for Album of the Year.

She once again collaborated with Disney+ to release a documentary about the album Driving Home 2 U. It followed her road trip from Salt Lake City, Utah, to Los Angeles, California, as she performed songs from her first album. Throughout the documentary, Rodrigo explained the meaning behind some of the songs.