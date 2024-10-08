During a promotional show for SiriusXM for their new album Moon Music, Coldplay singer Chris Martin roasted a fan who incorrectly requested one of their biggest songs, asking for “Fix It.”

On October 7, 2024, Coldplay played for about 600 fans at the Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, New York. They played 13 songs, five being from Moon Music.

A fan called out asking for “Fix It” during the show. The fan presumably meant the song “Fix You.” Variety recounted the moment and the song Martin improvised in response. “‘Fix It’ is another song by another band, brother,” Martin replied.

He then improvised a song for the fan. It is unlikely to chart on Billboard’s 200, but it was a clever and playful rib at the fan’s expense.

Here is a song called ‘Fix It’ / Specifically just for that guy,” Chris Martin began. “It’s okay if you come to a concert to call out the name of a song / But I’d much prefer, if you’d come along, don’t get the name of the song wrong / Oh ‘Fix It,’ let’s ‘Fix It,’ it was broken a long time ago / Here’s ‘Fix It,’ a famous song called ‘Fix It,’ that before today even I didn’t know.”

The rest of the show

Throughout the rest of the show, Coldplay performed a variety of Moon Music songs and stuff from their other albums. Hit songs like “Yellow” and “Something Just Like This” were played.

Additionally, two songs made their live debut: “Moon Music” and “The Karate Kid.” The former is the opening title track of their latest studio album. The latter is a song from the special edition of the album Moon Music: Full Moon.

The full setlist of Coldplay’s show at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Below is the full setlist of Coldplay’s special SiriusXM show at the Music Hall of Williamsburg in support of Moon Music.

“Moon Music”

“Feels Like I’m Falling in Love”

“God Put a Smile Upon Your Face”

“We Pray”

“Viva la Vida”

“The Karate Kid”

“Something Just Like This”

“A Sky Full of Stars”

“Coloratura”

“Yellow”

“Fix It” (improvised song)

“Good Feelings” (with Ayra Starr)

“All My Love”

What is Moon Music?

Moon Music is Coldplay’s 10th studio album and second entry in the Music of the Spheres series. Three singles were released from the album.

The first was “Feels Like I’m Falling in Love,” which was released on June 21, 2024. A second, “We Pray,” was released on August 23. “All My Love” was released on October 4, 2024, the same day as the album.

Currently, Coldplay is on the Music of the Spheres World Tour. It started in March 2022, months after From Earth with Love was released in October 2021.

The tour was recently extended. It will return to North America for 10 shows in 2025. When it is all said and done, the tour will have consisted of over 210 shows.

It is their biggest concert tour to date, beating the Head Full of Dreams Tour. Their last tour consisted of 122 shows from March 31, 2016, to November 15, 2017.