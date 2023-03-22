The Kansas Jayhawks will travel to take on the Missouri Tigers in a midweek college baseball matchup at Kaufmann Stadium in Kansas City. With that said, check out our college baseball odds series which has our Kansas-Missouri prediction and pick.

Kansas has struggled to an 8-10 record, losing two out of three games to The Citadel last weekend. The Jayhawks struggled last season as well, finishing 20-35. This is the first season under head coach Dan Fitzgerald, who is taking over his first Division I program.

Missouri has surged to a 16-3 record, winning five games in a row, including a sweep of Tennessee last weekend. The Tigers finished 2022 with a 28-23 record. Former big leaguer Steve Bieser has won at least 30 games in three of his six seasons at Missouri.

Here are the Kansas-Missouri NCAAB Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NCAAB Odds: Kansas-Missouri Odds

Kansas Jayhawks: +2.5 (-115)

Missouri Tigers: -2.5 (-105)

Over: 11.5 (-115)

Under: 11.5 (-115)

How To Watch Kansas vs. Missouri

TV: BIG 12 Network

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 ET/4:00 PT

Why Kansas Could Cover The Spread

Chase Jans has been great at the plate, with his .333 average leading the team, adding two home runs and 13 RBI. Jans has hit four doubles and stolen a base without being thrown out. Janson Reeder leads the team with four home runs, hitting .273 with four doubles. Jake English has also hit four home runs to tie for the team lead. Cole Elvis and Mike Koszewski each lead the team with seven doubles, with Koszewski tying for the team lead with two stolen bases. Kansas’ deep lineups has eight qualified hitters with batting averages north of .250. Kansas has hit .271 with 21 home runs and a .454 slugging percentage as a team.

Karter Muck will make the start in this one, bringing a 13.50 ERA in 3.1 innings pitched. Muck entered college with a lot of hype, and will likely deliver, albeit with some growing pains in between. The Jayhawks’ pitching staff has been solid, pitching to a 4.92 ERA with 147 strikeouts in 155.1 innings.

Why Missouri Could Cover The Spread

Trevor Austin leads the team with a .344 batting average and six doubles, bashing three home runs. In an unfortunate category, Austin leads the team with seven hit-by-pitches. Hank Zeisler has enjoyed a power outbreak, leading the team with eight home runs, hitting an impressive .316 while walking more than he has struck out. Ty Wilmsmeyer is a huge threat on the basepaths, stealing 10 bases, already a career-high. Wilmsmeyer has hit .328 with five doubles. Hulking slugger Luke Mann ranks second on the team with five home runs, also going three for three in stolen base attempts. Missouri has hit .304 with 28 home runs as a team.

Freshman Logan Lunceford will start for the Tigers, making his second career start. Lunceford has pitched to a 2.38 ERA with 18 strikeouts in just 11.1 innings. Opponents have hit a paltry .195 against the rookie. Rorik Maltrud has been lights out while splitting his time between starting and relieving. The graduate transfer from New Mexico State has pitched to a 2.37 ERA with 30 strikeouts and a save in 19 innings. Maltrud has walked just two batters in his 19 innings, while opponents have hit just .134. Missouri has pitched to an impressive 3.52 ERA with 206 strikeouts in 156 innings as a team.

Final Kansas-Missouri Prediction & Pick

Missouri will continue their hot streak in this one, extending their win streak to six.

Final Kansas-Missouri Prediction & Pick: Missouri -2.5 (-105)