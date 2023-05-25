Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Miami Hurricanes take on the NC State Wolfpack in the ACC Baseball Tournament. Our college baseball odds series has our Miami NC State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Miami NC State.

This is an ACC Tournament baseball game in Durham, North Carolina. The ACC Tournament uses a pool system. Some conference tournaments do this, others do not. There are four days of pool play, Tuesday through Friday. The top four qualifiers will meet in two semifinal games on Saturday, and the winners clash on Sunday for the tournament championship. NC State is the No. 9 seed, Miami the No. 4 seed. NC State beat No. 5 seed Duke in its first pool game on Tuesday, 8-7 in extra innings. Miami is playing its first of two pool games here on Thursday. UM plays Duke on Friday in its second pool game.

Because NC State beat Duke in its first pool game, the Wolfpack know that if they beat Miami here, they will advance to the semifinals. If Miami takes care of NC State, the Hurricanes will be in very good shape to make the semis, especially since Duke — the team they play next on Friday — has already lost (to NC State, as mentioned earlier).

Why Miami Could Cover The Spread

The Hurricanes have had two extra days off compared to NC State. A number of conference tournaments being played this week gave higher seeds one day off, with those teams starting their respective tournaments on Wednesday. Miami has been able to rest for Tuesday and Wednesday. That’s an extra day for the arms on the pitching staff to get rested and revved up. In basketball, some teams have long breaks between the end of their conference tournaments and the start of the NCAA Tournament. That can leave them rusty or out of rhythm. It’s not the same in baseball. Pitchers need rest near the end of a long season. Having a full supply of fresh arms should give Miami the pitching advantage in this game against a North Carolina State team which — as shown by its No. 9 seed placement — was not especially consistent in ACC play this season.

Why NC State Could Cover The Spread

The Wolfpack have had a roller-coaster ride through a very uneven season, but winning an extra-inning game against Duke on Tuesday, and then getting a day off on Wednesday to physically and emotionally recover, seems like the perfect formula for this team. The win over Duke breathed some much-needed confidence into this group, and the day off will enable NC State to get a full rest and come back sharp and focused for this next game versus Miami. It is very realistic that NC State will be the lower-seeded team which catches fire at a conference tournament and rides that momentum. It usually happens in at least a few conference tournaments every season.

Final Miami-NC State Prediction & Pick

The momentum and confidence NC State will take from the Duke win should flow into this game against a Miami team which has been sitting around for several days. Take State.

Final Miami-NC State Prediction & Pick: NC State money line