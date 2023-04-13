The Miami Hurricanes will travel to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels in a Thursday night college baseball matchup at Boshamer Stadium. With that said, check out our college baseball odds series which has our Miami-North Carolina prediction and pick.

Miami has been up and down this season, going 20-12, including an 8-7 record in ACC play. The Hurricanes have struggled away from home, going 2-9 on the road, including a three-game sweep at the hands of UVA last weekend in Charlottesville. Miami needs a quick turnaround as the season winds down.

North Carolina has been solid this season, with a 23-10 record, including an 8-5 conference mark. The Tar Heels enjoy playing in their home park, with a 17-6 record in Chapel Hill. After taking two out of three from Georgia Tech last weekend, the Tar Heels defeated Queens in a midweek matchup.

Here are the Miami-North Carolina College Baseball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NCAA Baseball Odds: Miami-North Carolina Odds

Miami Hurricanes: +122 ML

North Carolina Tar Heels: -162 ML

Over: N/A

Under: N/A

How To Watch Miami vs. North Carolina

TV: ACC Network

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

Why Miami Could Cover The Spread

Yohandy Morales has been good this season, leading the team with a .336 batting average, with seven doubles and six home runs. Morales is also tied for the team lead with six stolen bases. CJ Kayfus, Blake Cyr, and Ian Farrow are all tied for the team lead with seven home runs. Cyr leads the team with 30 RBI, producing at a high level despite 40 strikeouts. Kayfus, a junior with a chance to hear his name early in the MLB Draft, is one home run away from tying his career high. Dominic Pitelli leads the team with nine doubles, batting .309 with six stolen bases. The Hurricanes have slashed .288/.388/.521 with 62 home runs and 25 stolen bases as a team.

Gage Ziehl will take the ball to open the series, making his ninth start of the season. Ziehl has struggled a bit, with a 5.19 ERA but has struck out 52 batters in 43.1 innings pitched. Closer Andrew Walters turned down some serious money in last year’s draft, and has been dominant in his return. Walters has struck out 28 batters in just 15.1 innings, allowing less than a baserunner per inning with a 1.17 ERA. Miami has pitched to a 5.28 ERA with 327 strikeouts in 277.2 innings.

Why North Carolina Could Cover The Spread

Patrick Alvarez has seen his role increase and has rewarded the staff with a .355 average to lead the team. Alvarez has hit two home runs and walked more than he has struck out in 62 at-bats. Slugger Mac Horvath leads the team with 13 home runs and is second with 34 RBI, also tied for the lead with 15 stolen bases. Sophomore Vance Honeycutt has also stolen 15 bases, belting nine home runs and walking more than he has struck out. Jackson Van de Brake and Thomas Frick have both bashed eight home runs, with Frick leading the team with 15 doubles and 38 RBI. The Tar Heels have a strong offense, posting a .289/.414/.514 slash line, producing 58 home runs and 37 stolen bases.

Max Carlson will begin the series for the Tar Heels, bringing a 6.23 ERA with 46 strikeouts in 39.0 innings. Carlson has walked a batter almost every other inning, so improved command would be advantageous for the righty. Closer Kevin Eaise leads the team with four saves, pitching to a 2.64 ERA with 39 strikeouts in 30.2 innings. North Carolina has pitched to a 4.14 ERA with 307 strikeouts in 291.o innings as a team.

Final Miami-North Carolina Prediction & Pick

North Carolina’s pitching staff will be enough to earn the victory in this one.

Final Miami-North Carolina Prediction & Pick: North Carolina -162 ML