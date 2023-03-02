The Oregon State Beavers will travel to take on the Cal Poly Mustangs in the opening game of a four-game weekend series at Baggett Stadium. With that said, check out our college baseball odds series which has our Oregon State-Cal Poly prediction and pick.

After losing the first game of their season, Oregon State has been red hot, winning six in a row, highlighted by a dominant sweep of Coppin State last weekend. The Beavers have been one of the most consistent programs for the past decade or so.

Cal Poly is ice cold, going 2-4 this season, including a three-game losing streak. Legendary head coach Larry Lee is in his 23rd season as head coach at Cal Poly, registering over 600 victories. Eleven different times, including last season, the Mustangs have surpassed 30 wins under Lee.

Here are the Oregon State-Cal Poly NCAAB odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NCAAB Odds: Oregon State-Cal Poly Odds

Oregon State Beavers: -1.5 (-140)

Cal Poly Mustangs: +1.5 (+110)

Over: 14.5 (-115)

Under: 14.5 (-115)

How To Watch Oregon State vs. Cal Poly

TV:

Stream: Cal Poly Sports

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

Why Oregon State Could Cover The Spread

Oregon State’s offense has been unstoppable, paced by freshman Jacob Krieg, who has seen an increase in playing time thanks to his .571 batting average. Krieg has only played in three games, yet has driven in eight runs already, which ranks second. Gavin Turley, another impressive freshman, leads the team with three home runs and 10 RBI, hitting .417. Travis Bazzana, after a 2022 campaign that culminated in Freshman All-American status, has hit .407 with five doubles to lead the team. Bazzana also leads the team with four stolen bases. As a team, the Beavers have stolen 14 bases in 17 attempts. Ten different Beavers have managed a batting average of .400 or above (minimum five at-bats). As a team, Oregon State has slashed a ridiculous .354/.484/.576 with 11 home runs and more walks than strikeouts.

Rhett Larson will toe the rubber for Oregon State, bringing a 1-0 record with a 3.86 ERA and two strikeouts in 2.1 innings. The junior will make his first Division 1 start after a dominant two seasons at the JUCO level. Ian Lawson has been brilliant out of the bullpen, pitching to a 1.29 ERA with a 1-0 record and 11 strikeouts in 7.0 innings. The Beavers’ pitchers have twirled a 3.19 ERA with 76 strikeouts in 62 innings.

Why Cal Poly Could Cover The Spread

Jake Steels leads the team with a .438 batting average and three stolen bases, driving in three runs. Steels is in his first season at the Division 1 level after a standout JUCO career. Collin Villegas has been a power threat for the team, leading with three home runs, and ranking second with a .350 batting average. Joe Yorke leads the team with eight runs batted in, also bashing a home run. Ryan Stafford ranks second on the team with two home runs and seven RBI, turning in a .333 batting average and three doubles. The Mustangs have slashed .281/.377/.452 with eight home runs.

Charlie Royle will take the mound in this one, making his first appearance of his career. Royle matriculated to Cal Poly after a decorated high school career in which he pitched to under a 2.00 ERA. Derek True has been great out of the bullpen, pitching to a 1.50 ERA with nine strikeouts in six innings. The Mustangs have pitched to a 7.30 ERA with 77 strikeouts in 53 innings.

Final Oregon State-Cal Poly Prediction & Pick

Oregon State will stay red hot this weekend.

Final Oregon State-Cal Poly Prediction & Pick: Oregon State -1.5 (-140), over 14.5 (-115)