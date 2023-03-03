The Texas A&M Aggies will travel to take on the Louisville Cardinals in a Friday night college baseball matchup in Houston, Texas. With that said, check out our college baseball odds series which has our Texas A&M-Louisville prediction and pick.

Texas A&M has opened their season with a 5-3 record, including a current two-game winning streak. An opening weekend sweep of Seattle was quickly washed away with a three-game losing streak. The Aggies advanced all the way to the College World Series last season, finishing 44-20.

Louisville has opened their season at 7-1, including a 5-1 mark in weekend series matchups. Head coach Dan McDonnell is nearing 700 career victories with the Cardinals, a remarkable feat. This matchup is a rematch of a Super Regional from last season, with Texas A&M eliminating Louisville.

Here are the Texas A&M-Louisville NCAAB odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NCAAB Odds: Texas A&M-Louisville Odds

Texas A&M Aggies: -1.5 (+115)

Louisville Cardinals: +1.5 (-145)

Over: 11.5 (-115)

Under: 11.5 (-115)

How To Watch Texas A&M vs. Louisville

TV: MLB Network

Stream: MLB.com

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

*Watch NCAAB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Texas A&M Could Cover The Spread

Kaeden Kent leads the team with a .400 batting average, driving in seven runs thanks to two doubles and a triple. Kent has also walked as many times as he has struck out. Hunter Haas has been incredible for the Aggies, hitting .360 with two RBIs. The standout stat for Haas is his 12:2 BB:K ratio, good for an on-base percentage of .568, which leads the team. Jack Moss has followed up his stellar freshman season with a .300 batting average and nine RBI, also walking nine times versus four strikeouts. Standout freshman Jace Laviolette leads the team with two home runs, capitalizing on his tantalizing potential. Austin Bost leads the team with 11 RBI, combating a batting average that is under the Mendoza line. The Aggies have slashed .264/.414/.437, with more walks than strikeouts.

Nathan Dettmer, the team’s ace, will be the starter in this one. Dettmer leads the team with a sparkling 0.82 ERA, striking out 15 batters across 11 innings. This is a bit of a breakout for Dettmer, who had posted a 4.75 ERA in his previous two seasons. Justin Lamkin has allowed just one earned run in five innings of relief, striking out six. The Aggies have pitched to a 4.04 ERA with 80 strikeouts in 69 innings.

Why Louisville Could Cover The Spread

Louisville’s offense has feasted on opposing pitching early this season. Jack Payton leads the team with a .462 batting average and four doubles, ranking second with three home runs and eight RBI. Junior Ryan McCoy, a JUCO transfer, leads the team with four home runs and 12 RBI, also hitting .387, making a strong impression across Division 1. Christian Knapczyk leads the team with three stolen bases, also hitting an impressive .379 at the plate. The Cardinals have stolen eight bases overall. Eddie King, Jr. is the fourth and final Cardinal with a batting average north of .350, hitting .360 with a home run and six RBI. The Cardinals have slashed .323/.421/.555 with 13 home runs and 63 RBI.

Ryan Hawks will take the mound for the Cardinals, bringing a 0.66 ERA with 17 strikeouts and just one walk in 13.2 innings. Hawks has won both of his starts. Opponents have stood no chance against Hawks, hitting just .149 against the senior righty. Keep an eye on lefty Greg Farone out of the bullpen, who has struck out 12 batters in just 5.1 innings, pitching to a 1.69 ERA. The Cardinals have pitched to a 3.00 ERA with 87 strikeouts in 72 innings.

Final Texas A&M-Louisville Prediction & Pick

This is an exciting pitching matchup, so do not expect a ton of runs.

Final Texas A&M-Louisville Prediction & Pick: Under 11.5 (-115)