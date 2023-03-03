The Akron Zips take on the Kent State Golden Flashes. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Akron Kent State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Akron Kent State.

The Kent State Golden Flashes were at the top of the Mid-American Conference standings for a good portion of the regular season, but in recent weeks, they have been caught and passed by the Toledo Rockets. A recent loss at Ball State, the fourth-place team in the MAC, pushed KSU one game behind Toledo. KSU is 14-3 in the MAC, with Toledo leading the league at 15-2. Kent State needs to win this game and get a Toledo loss at Ball State on Friday night to share the league championship. If Toledo wins in Muncie, Ind., against Ball State, the Rockets win the outright title and would get the No. 1 seed for the MAC Tournament. Kent State leads Akron by one game for second place and the second seed at the MAC Tournament. Akron is 13-4, and Akron did win the first meeting between these teams this season. So, if Akron can win on the road, it would become the No. 2 seed at the MAC Tournament and relegate Kent State to the third seed, with Ball State assured of the fourth seed no matter what else happens on a MAC Friday night. It’s all a prelude to what should be a wide-open conference tournament during Championship Week, when the passions of March explode into full and living color.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Akron-Kent State College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: Akron-Kent State Odds

Akron Zips: +3.5 (-102)

Kent State Golden Flashes: -3.5 (-120)

Over: 133.5 (-110)

Under: 133.5 (-110)

How To Watch Akron vs. Kent State

TV: ESPNU

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET, 3:00 p.m. PT

*Watch Akron-Kent State LIVE with fuboTV (Click for free trial)*

Why Akron Could Cover the Spread

The Kent State Golden Flashes are formidable, but Akron handled KSU rather comfortably the last time these two teams met. It’s true that Kent State has a lot to play for here, but so does Akron. Moving up to the No. 2 seed would give the Zips a better draw and therefore a better chance of winning the MAC Tournament, which is their gateway to making the NCAA Tournament. Akron is coming off a tough 87-83 win over Ball State, a thrilling game which showed that the Zips can deal with late-season pressure and beat a good team in their conference. Akron and Ball State are two of the top four teams in the MAC, so that game felt like a MAC Tournament preview. This game will feel much the same. Akron has to like where it stands. Compare Akron’s win over Ball State with Kent State’s recent loss to Ball State. There is plenty of reason to think the Zips have the edge in this matchup, and not just because they won the first meeting between these two teams this season.

Why Kent State Could Cover the Spread

This game is a big test for Kent State, but the Golden Flashes should be up for it. Playing at home, the Golden Flashes should be able to settle into a better rhythm than in the road loss to Ball State. KSU has been excellent at home this season. Its loss to Akron was on the road. This the rematch at home. Kent State should be able to turn the tables. Let’s also keep in mind the point that Kent State has won four of its last five. It’s not as though this team is playing bad basketball or is in a tailspin. Toledo has simply caught fire, winning each of its last five games without a single blemish. Toledo being great is why KSU has fallen out of first place; it’s not KSU slipping. This is a good team. It is at home. It will respond well.

Final Akron-Kent State Prediction & Pick

Home teams have been better in head-to-head battles at the top tier of the MAC this season. Go with Kent State.

Final Akron-Kent State Prediction & Pick: Kent State -3.5