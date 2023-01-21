The Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Missouri Tigers. Our college basketball odds series has our Alabama Missouri prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Alabama Missouri.

This is a very attractive matchup in the SEC. Alabama is a projected No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Crimson Tide are 16-2 with their only losses coming to UConn and Gonzaga. Alabama is 6-0 in the SEC and demolishing most of its opponents. The reason Alabama is a contender for a No. 1 seed is Brandon Miller. The freshman has been a revelation in college basketball this year, becoming one of those “we have him and you don’t” kinds of players who makes all the difference in the world in a given game. He has really separated Alabama from every non-Tennessee team in the SEC. The Crimson Tide have a legitimate chance to get the highest NCAA Tournament seed in school history; the Tide have never been a top seed before.

Here are the Alabama-Missouri college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

College Basketball Odds: Alabama-Missouri Odds

Alabama Crimson Tide: -4.5 (-110)

Missouri Tigers: +4.5 (-110)

Over: 162.5 (-110)

Under: 162.5 (-110)

How To Watch Alabama vs. Missouri

TV: SEC Network

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET, 3:00 p.m. PT

Why Alabama Could Cover The Spread

Coach Nate Oats has his Alabama team flying. Brandon Miller is the leader, but this is a complete team with a strong and balanced supporting cast comprised of veterans who help Miller, the freshman, operate effectively. Alabama wouldn’t get to this point if it didn’t have lots of quality players. Miller can’t do it all by himself. Beating LSU 106-66 earlier in January is not a one-man operation. Alabama is getting lots of production at both ends of the floor from many different sources. The 2021 Alabama team was a lot like this one, but Miller is taking everything to another level. Alabama’s two best teams in school history were both No. 2 seeds which won the SEC championship. This team is headed toward an SEC title and a No. 1 seed. It is very much on course to become the most successful Alabama men’s basketball team of all time. This is a team which can beat anyone, anywhere, under any set of circumstances. This is less about Missouri and more about Alabama being one of the elite teams in college basketball.

Why Missouri Could Cover The Spread

The Tigers are playing at home in Columbia. They have lost only one home game all season long, and it wasn’t an SEC game. It was to the defending national champion Kansas Jayhawks. It is notable that ever since the Kansas loss, Missouri has played dramatically better, crushing Illinois and scoring a number of big home-court wins, including a blowout of John Calipari and Kentucky. Missouri has been extremely tough to beat at home. It showed why earlier this week, coming back from a late nine-point deficit to rally and beat Arkansas. Missouri coach Dennis Gates is one of the bright rising stars in the coaching profession. His work with Missouri is a great reason to pick the Tigers against the spread in this game.

This is a big fact to ponder: Missouri has not lost outright to Alabama at home since 2019. The Tigers have the Tide’s number in CoMo.

Final Alabama-Missouri Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this game. The Tide are elite, but Missouri is a totally different team at home compared to the road. Just stay away.

Final Alabama-Missouri Prediction & Pick: Missouri +4.5