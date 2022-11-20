Published November 20, 2022

The Colorado Buffaloes take on the Boise State Broncos. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Colorado Boise State prediction and pick.

The Colorado Buffaloes are, quite simply, the weirdest and most unpredictable college basketball team in the country through two weeks of play. Doubt us? Think that’s a crazy and premature statement to make this early into the season?

Let’s lay out the details.

Colorado lost to Grambling in the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series, an absolutely terrible loss which no one expected. Then the Buffaloes turned around and not only beat the Tennessee Volunteers — champions of the SEC Tournament last season and a No. 3 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament — but thrashed them by a large margin. They won in Nashville and pretty much did whatever they wanted against Rick Barnes’ shellshocked Vols.

Colorado then lost to UMass, a team which has done absolutely nothing of note over the past several seasons. The Buffaloes were expected to win that game. Yet, after suffering another dreadful loss, they bounced right back and beat Texas A&M, a team which began last week with a national ranking and was supposed to be an NCAA Tournament-caliber team this season. Colorado coach Tad Boyle is a very good coach. He has obviously been able to get his players’ attention after losses and regroup, but Colorado’s bad losses raise questions about how good this roster truly is.

The Boise State Broncos had gone several years without an NCAA Tournament appearance heading into last season. They bounced back and made the 2022 Big Dance because they were a great late-game defensive team. This season, Boise State lost late to South Dakota State and could not clamp down. The Broncos also lost a total clunker to Charlotte, 54-42, in which they scored just 11 points in the first half and were not seriously competitive down the stretch. It has been a rocky start to the season for head coach Leon Rice. Given that Colorado has already beaten Tennessee and Texas A&M, Boise State could really use a win over the Buffaloes to improve its resume.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Colorado-Boise State College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: Colorado-Boise State Odds

Colorado Buffaloes: -2.5 (-104)

Boise State Broncos: +2.5 (-118)

Over: 139.5 (-110)

Under: 139.5 (-110)

Why Colorado Could Cover the Spread

The Buffs are a volatile team, but they have shown that they can beat high-end opponents such as Tennessee. We can debate how good the Texas A&M win is, but the Tennessee win is almost certain to remain a high-quality win which will help the Buffs in March if they are at or near the bubble. Colorado’s resilience has already been tested this season, and the Buffs have passed the tests presented to them. They have to feel confident about their ability to handle Boise State, particularly at the defensive end. Seeing Boise State score just 42 points against Charlotte should tell Colorado it should be able to dictate the terms on which this game is played.

Why Boise State Could Cover the Spread

The Broncos know that while Good Colorado sometimes shows up, Bad Colorado can just as easily make an appearance. If Bad Colorado replaces Good Colorado, the Broncos should be fine in this contest.

Final Colorado-Boise State Prediction & Pick

The fact that Colorado has won and lost some surprising games (as measured by point-spread favorites and underdogs) should lead you to stay away from this game. If you insist on a pick, take Colorado.

Final Colorado-Boise State Prediction & Pick: Colorado -2.5