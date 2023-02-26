The Drake Bulldogs take on the Bradley Braves. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Drake Bradley prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Drake Bradley.

This is the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season finale, and it’s the game of the year in the conference — well, other than the Missouri Valley Tournament final, which will be played one week from today in St. Louis, the culmination of “Arch Madness.” It’s true that these two teams really want to win next week more than anything else, because if one of these teams wins next week, that’s the team which will go to the NCAA Tournament. However, this game is for the history books. This game will decide which team wins the Missouri Valley Conference championship for 2023.

These two teams have separated themselves from the pack entering the regular-season finale. They are both 15-4 in the MVC, two games ahead of the third-place team, which is 13-6. The winner gets the outright championship; no shared title will exist in this case.

Drake has won 10 games in a row. Bradley has won nine in a row. It really is a clash of titans and a real treat for college basketball fans. You will want to tune in and give this game a look on your Sunday.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Drake-Bradley College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: Drake-Bradley Odds

Drake Bulldogs: +3.5 (-110)

Bradley Braves: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 134.5 (-110)

Under: 134.5 (-110)

How To Watch Drake vs Bradley

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET, 1:00 p.m. PT

Why Drake Could Cover the Spread

The Bulldogs have won 10 games in a row. They have regularly been in the mix in the Missouri Valley over the past several years. They have veteran players and a proven winning formula. Drake made the NCAA Tournament in 2021 before losing to a guy you might have heard of: Evan Mobley, the star for the Cleveland Cavaliers who was playing for the USC Trojans two years ago. Drake is a rugged, tough team which makes life very difficult for its opponents. The Bulldogs are going to grind out this game and not give Bradley easy baskets.

One general reason to pick Drake against the spread is simply that the Bulldogs are getting more than three points. They could lose by three and still cover. The chances of this game being decided by one to three points are good. Bradley recently played a razor-close game against Southern Illinois, the third-place team in the Valley. This battle of titans figures to be very evenly matched. Drake being able to lose by three and still cover is real value.

Why Bradley Could Cover the Spread

The Braves have won nine games in a row. You might want to bet on the red-hot Drake team which has won 10 consecutive games, but Bradley can offer an equally strong argument. It is also a very hot and in-form team. The added dimension for Bradley here is that it is playing at home on Senior Day in front of what will be a raucous and revved-up home crowd in Peoria, Illinois. Do you really want to bet against a team with a nine-game winning streak playing at home on an emotional Sunday which closes down the regular season?

You should stay away from this game, but if you lean to one side, take Bradley.

Final Drake-Bradley Prediction & Pick: Bradley -3.5