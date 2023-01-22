The Furman Paladins (14-6) take on the Wofford Terriers (11-9) in a Southern Conference matchup Sunday afternoon. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Furman-Wofford prediction and pick.

Both of these teams have been playing solid basketball, with Furman enjoying more of those games translating into wins. The Paladins been especially hot as of late, going 7-3 in their last 10 games. They have they ability to score the ball at will and often put up large numbers on the scoreboard.

Wofford will have to run with Furman in fast-break situations if they want to keep this game close. They’ll need a big performance from forward B.J. Mack. He’s toward the top in all statistical categories for the Terriers; there’s no question their offense goes as far as Mack will allow. His matchup with Furman’s Jalen Slawson will be one to watch in this clash.

Here are the Furman-Wofford college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Furman-Wofford Odds

Furman: -4.5 (-115)

Wofford: +4.5 (-105)

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

How to Watch Furman vs. Wofford

TV: ESPNU

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT

Why Furman Could Cover The Spread

Furman has been a pleasant surprise this season. They’re capable of going on short win streaks and have done so throughout the season. They are third in the Southern Conference rankings and with their next game coming against conference-leading Samford, they’ll look to notch a couple of wins and continue their climb up the standings.

Guard Mike Bothwell has been the scoring facilitator Furman needs him to be. He’s had a few sensational games as of late, scoring 20-plus points in big wins. He’ll look to continue his scoring ways while getting star big man Jalen Slawson involved. Slawson leads the team in steals, blocks, and rebounds, so his presence in the paint will be the focal point for a Furman team that can put up numbers in a hurry.

Why Wofford Could Cover The Spread

Wofford coach Jay McAuley stepped down last month after a leave of absence. The Terriers went 53-38 overall during his tenure, leaving behind a winning culture within the program. Dwight Perry has been serving as the coach since then and Wofford has continued what is an up-and-down season. They’ve strung together a few wins here and there, usually coupled with a few losses. They haven’t been able to go on a run that separates them from the middle of the Southern Conference.

While the Terries have been able to score the ball, their defense has been lackluster, often giving up big numbers to seemingly lesser opponents. They’re not having the best of luck from the three-point line which limits their ability to score in bunches. Oftentimes, relying on their half court offense has led opponents to make adjustments and shut them down.

If Wofford can make the proper adjustments at half and not let this game get away, they could pick up a win at home.

Final Furman-Wofford Prediction & Pick

This game will be a close back-and-forth battle between rival schools. It has the potential to go to overtime, and if it does, don’t be surprised if the home team gets the win. Based off their recent forms, though, Furman will lead late and cover this spread.

Final Furman-Wofford Prediction & Pick: Furman Paladins -4.5 (-110)