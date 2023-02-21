The Iowa State Cyclones take on the Texas Longhorns. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Iowa State Texas prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Iowa State Texas.

The Big 12 continues to eat nearly everyone in the conference. It is so noticeably difficult to consistently win in the Big 12, and the Iowa State Cyclones are finding out the full measure of that truth. Iowa State has lost three of its last four games, one of them a home game against Oklahoma State, a team which is likely to finish in the bottom four of the conference and play a first-round game (no bye into the quarterfinals) at the Big 12 Tournament. Does that give you an idea of how rugged the Big 12 is?

The Big 12 is so tough that Texas Tech, which has been at the bottom of the conference standings nearly the whole season, is not completely out of the running for an NCAA Tournament bid. The Red Raiders are in the “Next Four Out” category for some bracketologists, meaning they’re no more than eight teams away from the cut line. West Virginia is at the bottom of the conference standings and is still in the NCAA Tournament field according to a number of projections. Oklahoma is the only Big 12 team with virtually no chance of making the NCAA Tournament. This is life in the Big 12.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Iowa State-Texas College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: Iowa State-Texas Odds

Iowa State Cyclones: +6.5 (-104)

Texas Longhorns: -6.5 (-118)

Over: 136.5 (-110)

Under: 136.5 (-110)

How To Watch Iowa State vs. Texas

TV: Longhorn Network

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET, 6:00 p.m. PT

Why Iowa State Could Cover the Spread

This is a resolute Iowa State team. The results have not been there in recent weeks, but Iowa State did manage to score one win over TCU. Head coach T.J. Otzelberger has done a great job with the Cyclones. A recent spate of losses (three out of four) won’t change the larger reality that Iowa State is a strong NCAA Tournament-level team, likely to be seeded somewhere between four and six, which still offers a very good chance of making the Sweet 16 and being part of the upper tier of college basketball teams this season.

Keep in mind that Iowa State defeated Texas earlier this season and knows how to counter the Longhorns’ offense. Otzelberger is very likely to have a good defensive plan for Texas, and if ISU loses by only six points, it still covers. That’s a compelling case to make for Iowa State against the spread.

Why Texas Could Cover the Spread

The Longhorns are growing in strength and confidence. They are just half a game behind Kansas for the Big 12 lead. They have very clearly responded well to the disruption of their season by the arrest of former head coach Chris Beard. Interim coach Rodney Terry has very obviously kept this team together. Players believe in him and his plan. Marcus Carr and the other veterans on this roster are delivering in the clutch. They are performing as well as one could possibly have expected, given the distractions and plot complications which have been part of this Texas season, one of the most unusual ones in the history of Longhorn basketball.

Final Iowa State-Texas Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this game. The spread seems large, but Iowa State also seems to be hitting a wall. Look for a live betting play here.

