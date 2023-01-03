By Matthew Zemek · 4 min read

The Kansas Jayhawks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Our college basketball odds series has our Kansas Texas Tech prediction and pick. Also find out how to watch Kansas vs. Texas Tech.

The Kansas Jayhawks seem to do this at least once every season: They fall behind in a Big 12 Conference game at Phog Allen Fieldhouse, their home floor, but scramble late to escape with a win which keeps them at the top of the conference standings and keeps them in position to get a very high seed in the NCAA Tournament. Kansas trailed Oklahoma State by 15 points at halftime this past Saturday but managed to come back and win against the Cowboys. Remember that Kansas trailed North Carolina by 15 points at halftime of the 2022 NCAA Tournament’s national championship game at the Final Four in New Orleans before storming back to win the school’s fourth national championship and Bill Self’s second title. Kansas has maintained an ability over many years — throughout Self’s tenure — to come back and win games in which it plays a terrible first half and is trailing midway through the second half. What’s remarkable is that the rosters and players are different, but the clutch comebacks remain.

Last season, in fact, Kansas trailed late but managed to escape with a double-overtime win over Texas Tech. The Red Raiders have been very competitive against the Jayhawks and know how tough it is to knock the Jayhawks out.

Here are the Kansas-Texas Tech college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

College Basketball Odds: Kansas-Texas Tech Odds

Kansas Jayhawks: -1.5 (-110)

Texas Tech Red Raiders: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 141.5 (-106)

Under: 141.5 (-114)

Why Kansas Could Cover The Spread

The Jayhawks allowed Oklahoma State to score over 40 points in the first half of this past Saturday’s game against the Cowboys. Oklahoma State got really hot from 3-point range and played a virtually perfect half before Kansas was able to change things around in the second half. Because an opponent shot so well from long distance against them on Saturday, the Jayhawks are going to take the floor in this game and play very good 3-point defense in the first half. Even if Kansas doesn’t score a lot of points in the first half, playing good 3-point defense and preventing Texas Tech’s offense from getting into any kind of rhythm should give Kansas a good foundation and an open path to victory in this contest. Expect Kansas to play a more complete game than it did on Saturday against Oklahoma State. That’s the foremost ingredient in a Kansas win, which is almost certain to be a cover of the spread. Obviously, the only scenario in which a Kansas win isn’t also a spread cover is if the Jayhawks win by exactly one point.

Why Texas Tech Could Cover The Spread

The Red Raiders beat the Jayhawks in Lubbock last year, so they can obviously do so again. Coach Mark Adams has shown that he is a very good and capable steward of Texas Tech basketball. The program is in good hands with him. Adams is particularly adept at getting his Texas Tech teams to play elite defense in Big 12 Conference play. If he can do that in this game, Kansas will face an uphill battle. The Red Raiders have a vocal and intense crowd behind them in Lubbock. If Kansas plays a poor first half and trails by a large margin at halftime or early in the second half, one should not expect the same comeback the Jayhawks delivered against Oklahoma State at home this past Saturday. If Texas Tech gets on top of this game early, it is likely to stay on top. Kansas knows how to come back, but the Jayhawks also can’t keep tempting fate, especially when they switch from a home game to a road trip.

Final Kansas-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick

You should stay away from this game. It’s still so early in the conference season in college basketball that you should be very selective on which games you bet. This game feels like a coin flip. Just study and absorb while looking for other plays on your Tuesday card.

Final Kansas-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick: Texas Tech +1.5

