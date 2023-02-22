The Kentucky Wildcats will travel to take on the Florida Gators in a Wednesday night SEC college basketball matchup at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. With that said, check out our college basketball odds series which has our Kentucky-Florida prediction and pick.

Kentucky has turned in a solid yet unspectacular season, going 18-9, including a 9-5 mark in SEC play. The Wildcats have won their last two games, including an upset of Tennessee at home. Head coach John Calipari’s squad needs a couple of key wins down the stretch to secure an NCAA Tournament berth.

Florida has struggled to a 14-13 record, going an even 7-7 in their conference matchups. The Gators were destroyed by Arkansas the last time out. At their home court, the Gators have played to a 9-4 record. In the previous matchup between these two, Kentucky bested Florida by five points.

Here are the Kentucky-Florida college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Kentucky-Florida Odds

Kentucky Wildcats: -2.5 (-110)

Florida Gators: +2.5 (-110)

Over: 139.5 (-110)

Under: 139.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kentucky vs. Florida

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

Why Kentucky Could Cover The Spread

Oscar Tshiebewe, the reigning National Player of the Year, has returned to once again lead the Kentucky offense. Tshiebewe has averaged 15.8 points and 13.0 rebounds per game, shooting 54.5 percent from the field. Tshiebewe is not all about offense however, also ranking second on the team with 1.6 steals per game. Antonio Reeves ranks second with 13.0 points per game, shooting 78.3 percent from the free throw line. Jacob Toppin and Cason Wallace are the third and fourth Wildcats to average double-digits, both putting up 11.8 points per game. Wallace has been a weapon from behind the three-point line, while Toppin prefers to shoot efficient shots. Toppin also ranks second with 6.4 rebounds per game. The Wildcats have averaged 74.8 points per game while allowing 68.0 points per game to their opponents.

KenPom places the Wildcats at an impressive 15th in adjusted offensive efficiency, while the team ranks 86th in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Why Florida Could Cover The Spread

Florida’s offense is led by Colin Castleton, who is averaging 16.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, and a ridiculous 3.0 blocks per game. Castleton, who transferred to the Gators from Michigan, will miss the rest of the season with a broken hand, creating a huge hole for the Gators. Will Richard is the team’s second and only other double-digit scorer, with 10.3 points per game on an impressive 40.0 percent shooting from three-point range. Alex Fudge now becomes the team’s best rebounder with Castleton out, ranking second with 4.5 rebounds per game. Florida has scored 71.6 points per game while keeping their opponents to 67.6 points per game.

KenPom does not look favorably on the Florida offense, ranking them 129th in adjusted offensive efficiency. However, the Gators’ defense is getting well-deserved love, ranking 23rd in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Final Kentucky-Florida Prediction & Pick

Kentucky can take advantage of an under-manned Florida team.

Final Kentucky-Florida Prediction & Pick: Kentucky -2.5 (-110), over 139.5 (-110)