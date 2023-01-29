American Athletic Conference basketball continues on ESPN 2 with a matchup against two teams on their separate paths for the remainder of the season. The Memphis Tigers (16-5) will take on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-14).Check out our college basketball odds series for our Memphis-Tulsa prediction and pick.

The Memphis Tigers are having a solid season thus far and at 16-5, they’re hoping to climb up the AAC rankings and make their case for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. They’re currently on a four game winning streak and their last win against SMU marked Coach Penny Hardaway’s 100th win as a coach, a great milestone to have achieved in his short time at Memphis. The Tigers will look to make this lucky number 101 for Hardaway as they head to Tulsa to take on the Golden Hurricane.

The Tulsa Golden Hurricanes have had a season to forget at 5-14 and will look to avoid more losses as they sit in last place in the AAC standings. Not much has gone right in their very few wins, but a win against Loyola University serves as their brightest spot in this dark season. With a 4-5 record at home this season, the Golden Hurricane will look to improve to .500 in their home arena against the favored Tigers.

Here are the Memphis-Tulsa college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Memphis-Tulsa Odds

Memphis: -12.5 (-104)

Tulsa: +12.5 (-118)

Over: 153.5 (-105)

Under: 153.5 (-115)

How To Watch Memphis vs. Tulsa

TV: ESPN 2

Stream: fuboTV, ESPN App

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT

Why Memphis Could Cover The Spread

The Memphis Tigers have been hot of late going 8-2 in their last 10 games. While they’re not ranked as they historically have been under Coach Hardaway, the Tigers have been able to put resilient wins together and keep their tournament hopes alive. While they haven’t been the best team against the spread at 9-12, they’re still finding ways to win their games, which is all that matters to these players.

They’re a high scoring offense and can get it done on the defensive end. They’re averaging an impressive 16.2 assists per game and get get a number of their players involved in scoring the basketball. At 9.2 steals per game, the Memphis Tigers love to get out in transition and run teams down the court. Their core, led by Kendric Davis, is more than willing to engage teams in a scoring shoot-out. If that’s the case here, look for the Tigers to run Tulsa out of their own building.

Why Tulsa Could Cover The Spread

There’s not many reason to believe that Tulsa can cover this spread. As a team, they’re only 3-15 ATS this season overall and have only managed to cover a single game when playing at home. They’re also struggling to hold teams down on the defensive side, lacking a presence in the paint and only blocking 1.8 shots per game.

Guard Sam Griffin has been doing most of the scoring for the Golden Hurricane with Anthony Pritchard handling and distributing the ball. They have yet to win a game on the road this season, so they’ll be happy to be at home where they enjoy a slightly better record at 4-5. They’ll need a complete game from all of their key players aided by the Tulsa crowd if they want to win this game.

Final Memphis-Tulsa Prediction & Pick

Tulsa is the worst team in this conference and isn’t playing for much other than pride. Memphis is hungry to continue their winning streak and will need to improve their seeding for a spot in the tournament. Look for the tigers to cover in this one.

Final Memphis-Tulsa Prediction & Pick: Memphis Tigers -12.5 (-104)