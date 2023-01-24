In-state rivals clash Tuesday night in this ACC matchup between the #20 Miami Hurricanes (15-4) and the Florida State Seminoles (7-13). Check out our college basketball odds series for our Miami-Florida State prediction and pick.

Conference play in the Atlantic Coast Conference has not been kind to either of these teams. The Miami Hurricanes have been enjoying a stellar season in which they opened up by going 13-1. Since then, however, they’ve alternated wins and losses against ACC opponents and sit third in the rankings with a 6-3 conference record. Dropping their last game to Duke by the tune of 68-66, the last three games for the Hurricanes have been decided by a total of eight points. They’ll hope that this game against Florida State isn’t as close and they can retain their national ranking with a win here.

Florida State has struggled a bit more – they opened up their season on a completely different note, going 1-9 to start. They’ve managed to maintain a 5-4 conference record and are still only three games back from leading Clemson in a tight ACC race. Their NCAA Tournament hopes hang in the balance with each game, so it’s vital that Florida State works to pick up a win against a ranked opponent in Miami.

Here are the Miami-Florida State college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Miami-Florida State Odds

Miami: -3.5 (-102)

Florida State: +3.5 (-120)

Over: 148.5 (-105)

Under: 148.5 (-115)

How To Watch Miami vs. Florida State

TV: ESPNU

Stream: ESPN App, fuboTV

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Why Miami Could Cover The Spread

The Miami Hurricanes have alternated wins and losses in their last six games. If we’re following the pattern, they’re due for a win tonight after losing their last game to Duke by only a basket. While they’ve been able to go on streaks early in the season, the Hurricanes have been struggling to find their rhythm as of late. The Hurricanes have been shooting well, converting 47.4% of their field goal attempts. They’re able to get to the free-throw line and hit their shots in big moments. They’ve been playing down to their competition in many instances this season, so it’ll be a point of emphasis for the Hurricanes to grab a quick lead in this one and widen the gap between them and their opponent.

Guard Isaiah Wong has been the scoring catalyst behind this team, averaging 16 points per contest. Norchad Omier has been sensational down low, he’s averaging a double-double with points and rebounds this season. His presence in the paint is often the difference for the Hurricanes, they’ll need a big performance from him to cruise comfortably to a win here.

Why Florida State Could Cover The Spread

The struggles for the Florida State Seminoles have been real. Opening up the season losing nine of the first ten games put the Seminoles in a tough spot to salvage their season and keep their tournament hopes alive. The good news is that they’re averaging 69.6 points per game, making them a fairly efficient offense while shooting 44% on field goals. The bad news is that they’re allowing 73.4 points per game to their opponents. The defense hasn’t been there and its often the reason that the Seminoles lose their games down the stretch. Their failure to adjust the game plan late has cost them. Make no mistake, they’re still a talented team and have been playing much better at home than on the road this season.

Miami will hope that the Hurricane faithful show up in numbers to this game. They’ll also hope that their leader Darin Green Jr. can have another great scoring performance and lift them over in-state rival Miami. The spread in this one is close, indicating that the home-court advantage for the Seminoles may be more significant than their respective records indicate. FSU will hope that the fans can lift them to a win here.

Final Miami-Florida State Prediction & Pick

Miami is simply the better team across the board. Losing their No. 17 ranking after a loss to Duke, the Hurricanes will be motivated to steal a win on the road and advance back up into the national rankings. Look for Miami to cover the one-basket spread.

Final Miami-Florida State Prediction & Pick: Miami Hurricanes -3.5 (-102)