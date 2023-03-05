The College Basketball regular season comes to a close as two teams in the Big Ten Conference look to settle their score. The Michigan Wolverines (17-13) will visit the No. 15 Indiana Hoosiers (20-10) as both teams look to end the season on a high note with a win. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Michigan-Indiana prediction and pick.

The Michigan Wolverines sit at eighth in the Big Ten standings and are one of the tournament bubble teams that everyone will be watching closely in this game. The Wolverines have had a good stretch to close the season and improve their tournament chances. They’ve won three of their last four and would have punched a bid with a win over Illinois. Losing in overtime, the Wolverines will look to add a huge win to their resume and make their case for March.

The Indiana Hoosiers are tied for second place in the Big Ten and have already punched their ticket to the big dance. They’ve proven to be one of the top teams in the conference and have beaten massive opponents like ranked Rutgers and Wisconsin. Most notably, the Hoosiers took down Purdue twice and really set their season off-course. They’ll look to further spoil the party and keep their rivals out of the tournament with a win over Michigan.

Here are the Michigan-Indiana college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Michigan-Indiana Odds

Michigan: +3.5 (-102)

Indiana: -3.5 (-120)

Over: 144.5 (-110)

Under: 144.5 (-110)

How To Watch Michigan vs. Indiana

TV: CBS

Stream: CBS Sports App, fuboTV

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET/ 1:30 p.m. PT

Why Michigan Could Cover The Spread

Michigan will be one of the few teams this season that match up well against Indiana. They’ll be playing for their tournament lives and will have to be the aggressors with the ball, but it’s tough to say where this team’s head is at after a heartbreaking OT loss to Illinois that could have guaranteed them a bid. In that game, Michigan shot better from the field than their opponents but were slightly out-rebounded and couldn’t drain tough shots at the end of overtime. They played well, but will not be able to have 12 turnovers again if they’re visiting this Indiana squad.

To win this game, Michigan will have to be smart with the ball and limit their turnovers. Michigan has been decent covering the spread at 16-13 overall. They’re 4-5 ATS as the away team but have gone 4-1 ATS in their last five games. They’re certainly picking up steam and will be a small underdog in this one. Michigan will have to limit any big runs from the Hoosiers and avoid the crowd getting too into the game. They’ll be looking for revenge after losing their first meeting with Indiana.

Why Indiana Could Cover The Spread

Indiana is 2-3 in their last five games and will look for a win to improve their Big Ten Tournament seeding. They’ve proven their status as a top-15 team and have been able to hang with the best teams in the country. After looking unbeatable for most of the season, Purdue suffered two loss to Indiana as the Hoosiers swept the season series in impressive fashion. The play of their forwards continues to be the difference as Trayce Jackson-Davis and Miller Kopp continue to provide consistent scoring down low.

The Hoosiers have been able to get to the line and shoot 72%. Against a team like Michigan that leans heavily on Hunter Dickinson for production, it’ll be crucial for the Hoosiers to be aggressive down low and draw fouls. Michigan has been a fouling team all year, so if the Hoosiers can balance their attack and drive through contact, they should be able to get the Wolverines in some foul trouble. The Hoosiers will have a big advantage at home where they’re 14-2 SU and 10-6 ATS.

Final Michigan-Indiana Prediction & Pick

This will be an exciting game from start to finish. Michigan will have a lot of momentum and will be playing for their season in this one. If this game was at home, the Wolverines would be the right side. However, Indiana has shown too much promise as a deep-tournament team and will be looking to perform in their last home game. The prediction is for the Hoosiers to cover in a close game.

Final Michigan-Indiana Prediction & Pick: Indiana Hoosiers -3.5 (-120)