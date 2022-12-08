By Matthew Zemek · 3 min read

The Michigan Wolverines take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Michigan Minnesota prediction and pick.

The Michigan Wolverines are dealing with a notable injury point guard Jaelin Llewellyn, who is out for the season with a torn ACL. He will have surgery in January. Llewellyn was averaging seven points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists for the Wolverines. Dug McDaniel, his backup, will replace him. McDaniel averaged four points and two assists per game in a relief role.

“We are devastated for Jaelin,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. “He worked so hard after joining us this summer and was making that next step in leading this team. His maturity and work ethic has already made a mark on our program and culture. Knowing him, this setback will only serve as an opportunity to grow as a person and player, but more importantly, offer himself a chance to help this program in any way he can. I admire that.”

Michigan is still looking for a big high-end win on its portfolio. The Wolverines are 5-3 with losses to Arizona State, Virginia, and Kentucky on their resume. Their most notable wins are over Pittsburgh and Ohio, neither of which are expected to make the NCAA Tournament this season. Both Pitt and Ohio already have four losses this season. Hunter Dickinson is an elite big man, but it is plainly obvious that he needs support from the perimeter and the wings, and so far, he isn’t getting enough of it. Michigan looks like a bubble team, which is not where the program expected to be after its Elite Eight appearance two seasons ago, accompanied by a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Minnesota is in rebuilding mode under coach Ben Johnson. The Golden Gophers are 4-4 after losing three straight games against UNLV, Virginia Tech, and Purdue, all by nine points or more. Like Michigan, Minnesota doesn’t have a high-end win on its slate. Beating Michigan would easily qualify as the best result through the Gophers’ first nine games if they can defend their home court in The Barn.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Michigan-Minnesota College Basketball odds.

Michigan Wolverines: -4.5 (-114)

Minnesota Golden Gophers: +4.5 (-106)

Over: 135.5 (-110)

Under: 135.5 (-110)

Why Michigan Could Cover the Spread

The Wolverines are a better team and Hunter Dickinson is the best player on the floor. Dug McDaniel hasn’t played extended minutes in most games this season, but now that he is being given the keys to the Michigan offense, he could be a lot better than expected. If McDaniel plays well in place of Llewellyn, the Wolverines should be just fine against a Minnesota team which struggles to score and has been soundly beaten in each of its last three games.

Why Minnesota Could Cover the Spread

Michigan losing Jaelin Llewellyn could be a significant, high-impact injury which limits what the Wolverines are capable of. Maybe Michigan will adjust to this injury in the long run, but in the short term, it’s probably going to gum up the works and force this team to make adjustments it is not yet prepared for. Minnesota can take advantage, especially since it is playing at home.

Final Michigan-Minnesota Prediction & Pick

You should definitely stay away from this game, given the injury to Michigan’s starting point guard. Who knows how this will affect the flow of the game? Michigan might actually be better with a different lineup on the floor. It’s not as though the Wolverines’ backcourt was especially good before the injury occurred. Yet, the injury could certainly have a negative effect on the Wolverines as well. Sit back and see what happens. Maybe you can bet on Michigan’s next game after this one.

Final Michigan-Minnesota Prediction & Pick: Michigan -4.5