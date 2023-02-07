Two ranked teams will look to stay hot as the race in the Atlantic Coastal Conference heats up. The No. 22 NC State Wolfpack (19-5) will visit the No. 8 Virginia Cavaliers (17-4) in a tight matchup between two top-25 teams looking to make a jump in the ACC standings. Check out our college basketball odds series for our NC State-Virginia prediction and pick.

The NC State Wolfpack are coming into this game on a four game winning streak and have broken into the rankings with their recent play. They’re 8-2 in the last 10 games and have found their mid-season form. This will be their first time facing Virginia in the season and a win over the Cavaliers would be a huge boost for the Wolfpack as we near the tournament.

The Virginia Cavaliers lost their last time out against their rivals Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, but not before they reeled off seven wins in a row against ACC foes. The Cavaliers have been able to beat opponents handedly and continue to prove their top-10 national ranking. Hosting NC State, Virginia will look to get back to winning after their most recent loss.

Here are the NC State-Virginia college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: NC State-Virginia Odds

NC State: +7.5 (-110)

Virginia: -7.5 (-110)

Over: 133.5 (-110)

Under: 133.5 (-110)

How To Watch NC State vs. Virginia

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

Why NC State Could Cover The Spread

NC State is on a hot streak right now. They’ve been getting it done with their fierce rebounding numbers and stout defensive play. Terquavion Smith leads the Wolfpack in scoring and can shoot his team into hot stretches during the game. The Wolfpack also smother opponents with zone defense and do a great job of boxing out as every player crashes the boards. Guard Casey Morsell grabs a tremendous amount of rebounds for NC State, so look for him to run the ball out and find his teammates.

The Wolfpack are 3-3 overall as the away team and have the same record against the spread. They’re also 4-4 when listed as underdogs, a spot they’ll be in here. It’s hard to tell how this NC State team can perform on the road as they haven’t been very consistent. They’ll have to rely on their defensive efforts and play soundly against the attack of Virginia.

Why Virginia Could Cover The Spread

It was a gut punch for Virginia to lose on the road in Blacksburg and watch the Virginia Tech fans storm the court. Tony Bennett will be looking to light an added flame under his players as they try to bounce back from the loss, a spot the coach has historically been good from. Kihei Clark continues to be the motor that runs this Virginia team and is looking to spread the ball to his teammates when penetrating the defense. Jayden Gardner has also been playing well on the defensive end and will look to lock up the paint against the Wolfpack guards.

The Cavaliers have been a great team at home going 10-1. However, they’re not the best covering team at a modest 8-12 ATS. The last time Virginia lost a game, they answered it by going on a seven game winning streak. They will almost certainly be making adjustments and looking for a statement win in a bounce-back situation.

Final NC State-Virginia Prediction & Pick

Virginia seems to be the clear pick to win here, but 7.5 points fairs to be a wide spread. With the way NC State has been playing, this game will probably be tougher than Virginia would like it to be. Nevertheless, we’ll still side with the Virginia Cavaliers to cover.

Final NC State-Virginia Prediction & Pick: Virginia Cavaliers -7.5 (-110)