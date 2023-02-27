College Basketball action continues on Monday night with this game in the Mountain West Conference. The Nevada Wolfpack (22-7) will travel to visit the Wyoming Cowboys (8-20). Nevada will be hungry to continue their recent hot streak while Wyoming looks to break their losing skid. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Nevada-Wyoming prediction and pick.

The Nevada Wolfpack are on the edge of a tournament spot and will have to win convincingly in their last two games to have a chance at March. They’re currently on a streak in which they’ve won six of their last seven games. Their last two games are against sub-.500 conference teams, so they’ll look to get a strong start against the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Wyoming Cowboys are looking forward to next season as they sit 3-13 in conference play. They’ve lost their last three games in a row, a small segment of their 3-15 run. The Cowboys have yet to face Nevada this season, so they’ll have a clean slate as they look to defend their home court in what would be an upset.

Here are the Nevada-Wyoming college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Nevada-Wyoming Odds

Nevada: -5.5 (-110)

Wyoming: +5.5 (-110)

Over: 138.5 (-110)

Under: 138.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nevada vs. Wyoming

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

Why Nevada Could Cover The Spread

Kenan Blackshear continues to put up big scoring numbers for the Wolfpack and is shooting 46.5% from the field. The Wolfpack play a balanced style of basketball and like to spread the ball around, averaging over 14 assists per game. Jarod Lucas has been shooting well from three lately and will look to get open in the corners. Nevada does a good job of penetrating the defense and kicking the ball back out to their shooters. Their fast-paced offense is a good matchup against a Wyoming team that falls into occasional shooting slumps.

Nevada has been a great covering team at 19-8 ATS. In their recent stretch, they’ve been especially hot at 6-1 ATS since their winning streak started. They’re playing their most consistent ball of the season, which proves that their offense is very effective when executed correctly. The Wolfpack will win this game by doing all the small things correctly, like rebounding on the offensive boards and hustling in transition defense.

Why Wyoming Could Cover The Spread

Wyoming doesn’t have a chance at making the tournament, but that doesn’t mean the Cowboys are willing to give up in these final games. It’ll be their last home game of the 2022-2023 season, so there will be an added motivation for the Cowboys to get it done in front of their home fans. While they’ve been able to limit their turnovers as a team, Wyoming has been severely out-rebounded in their last few games. Crashing the boards and being aggressive will have to be a point of emphasis for the Cowboys if they want to cover a short spread.

Six of Wyoming’s eight wins have come at home this year. Thankfully, any luck they’ve had winning games this year has come on their home court, so it may be the only advantage the Cowboys have tonight. Senior guard Hunter Maldonado will be playing in his final game at home, so look for him to boost his guys to play inspired basketball on both ends.

Final Nevada-Wyoming Prediction & Pick

Wyoming has to be stingy on the defensive end if they want to win this game. They’re bound to be a tad more aggressive given its their last home game. However, the Wolfpack are on a serious run right now and are playing for their tournament lives. There’s no doubt Wyoming will put up a fight, but there’s no way Nevada can afford to lose a game like this before the tournament. Look for them to get it done.

Final Nevada-Wyoming Prediction & Pick: Nevada Wolfpack -5.5 (-110)