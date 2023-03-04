The New Mexico Lobos take on the Colorado State Rams. Check out our college basketball odds series for our New Mexico Colorado State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch New Mexico Colorado State.

This game is a must-win for New Mexico, but the larger reality for the Lobos is that they shouldn’t expect to have a good chance of getting into the NCAA Tournament field as an at-large team. They have to win each of their next three games and make a good showing in the Mountain West Tournament final to have any realistic chance. The Lobos have taken crushing losses to bad teams (Wyoming, Air Force) and then failed to beat the good teams on their closing schedule (Boise State, San Diego State). New Mexico’s downward trajectory has been so pronounced that a win over Colorado State followed by two wins at the Mountain West Tournament (which would put UNM in the final) might not even be enough. It could be, but that is so far down the road right now that the Lobos just have to focus on what is immediately at hand: Colorado State. If UNM loses here, it will know for sure that it has to win the Mountain West Tournament to go dancing.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the New Mexico-Colorado State College Basketball odds:

College Basketball Odds: New Mexico-Colorado State Odds

New Mexico Lobos: -2.5 (-110)

Colorado State Rams: +2.5 (-110)

Over: 155.5 (-115)

Under: 155.5 (-105)

How To Watch New Mexico vs. Colorado State

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: Fox Sports app

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET, 8:00 p.m. PT

Why New Mexico Could Cover the Spread

The Colorado State team New Mexico is facing has had a brutal season. Remarkably, CSU played really well at Saint Mary’s (the co-champion of the WCC) but was unable to replicate that defense and toughness in Mountain West play. Colorado State doesn’t have the frontcourt hammer in 2023 it had in 2022. CSU really misses David Roddy, who is now in the NBA. Colorado State has not been able to reorganize the pieces of the puzzle and find a lineup combination which works at both ends of the court. As much as New Mexico has struggled, the Lobos have a clear matchup advantage here. Given that CSU has lost several times at home in Fort Collins this season, UNM should not be particularly intimidated by the surrounding environment. This is a game the Lobos should fully expect to win.

Why Colorado State Could Cover the Spread

The Rams are playing at home on Senior Night, a very emotional occasion for a team which did make the NCAA Tournament one year ago. The crowd in Moby Arena should be jumping. CSU’s veteran players — who have endured a rough season this year but remember the good times from 12 months ago — are going to play their best and give UNM one more brutal experience in a crash-and-burn winter. New Mexico was the last team in major college basketball to lose a game this season. No one thought at the time (when UNM was the last unbeaten team standing) that the Lobos were going to miss the NCAA Tournament, but here we are. They are more likely to miss the field than they are to make it. Colorado State will pounce on a Lobo team which is simply not playing well right now and is low on confidence.

Final New Mexico-Colorado State Prediction & Pick

The Colorado State Rams have struggled at home, but New Mexico is not a reliable team, either. Stay away from this one.

Final New Mexico-Colorado State Prediction & Pick: New Mexico -2.5