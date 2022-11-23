Published November 23, 2022

By Matthew Zemek · 3 min read

The North Florida Ospreys take on the Kentucky Wildcats. Check out our college basketball odds series for our North Florida Kentucky prediction and pick.

The Kentucky Wildcats have a big and obvious problem: Who other than Jacob Toppin will help Oscar Tshiebwe this season? Toppin is a fairly reliable member of the Wildcats’ rotation, but other than him, coach John Calipari is not getting a lot of help for Tshiebwe, who is easily one of the two or three best players in college basketball this season, just as he was last season. Kentucky was a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and a foremost national championship contender because of Tshiebwe’s dominance in the low post and on the glass, but Tshiebwe didn’t get touches late in the stunning loss to Saint Peter’s last March. His teammates got rattled and did not give him the ball. Making sure the supporting cast is in a proper frame of mind and has the tools to supplement Tshiebwe was Calipari’s main task in the offseason. So far, non-Toppin players aren’t delivering the goods.

Kentucky lost to Gonzaga on Sunday, 88-72. Gonzaga committed 18 turnovers, but Kentucky couldn’t consistently cash them in. That points to the guards getting turnovers in the open floor and not being able to finish plays. It also points to the Wildcats’ lack of consistent shooting. They were just 6 of 25 from 3-point range against Gonzaga. That will not beat any good team. The guards and wings have to hit threes so that Tshiebwe won’t get as much attention in the paint and on the low block. It’s just that simple.

Kentucky also got just 12 total bench points against Gonzaga, with several Wildcats playing in the game but not making any real statistical imprint on the contest.

Kentucky fans are restless, and understandably so. Calipari hasn’t been to the Final Four since 2015. Kentucky has squandered a number of chances to get back to the Final Four. Getting to the Final Four and competing for national titles represent the expectation in Lexington. That expectation has not been met in seven years. It’s time for this program to improve, and yet the program seems to be stagnating right now, if anything. We’ll see what UK is able to do in terms of self-improvement in this pre-Thanksgiving game against the North Florida Ospreys, who are 1-3 on the season.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the North Florida-Kentucky College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: North Florida-Kentucky Odds

North Florida Ospreys: +26.5 (-110)

Kentucky Wildcats: -26.5 (-110)

Over: 153.5 (-110)

Under: 153.5 (-110)

Why North Florida Could Cover the Spread

It’s the hangover game dimension of this contest which could help the underdogs. Kentucky just played a game against Gonzaga in Spokane on Sunday. That was a taxing battle for the Wildcats. Now they have to play a weekday afternoon game just before Thanksgiving against a non-brand name opponent. It’s a situation naturally conducive to a letdown for the Wildcats, who have already lost twice this season and can’t be in a very happy mood as they prepare for this contest.

Why Kentucky Could Cover the Spread

The Wildcats covered a very large spread against South Carolina State earlier in November. The idea that they won’t care about this game doesn’t seem to hold up under scrutiny.

Final North Florida-Kentucky Prediction & Pick

Kentucky knows it has a lot of flaws to fix. This team will be driven to find solutions; that’s enough to cover the spread.

Final North Florida-Kentucky Prediction & Pick: Kentucky -26.5