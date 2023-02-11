The Oklahoma State Cowboys take on the Iowa State Cyclones. Our college basketball odds series has our Oklahoma State Iowa State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Oklahoma State Iowa State.

This game seems like a game which should belong to Iowa State. The Cyclones are unbeaten in Hilton Coliseum this season, building a fortress in Ames which has already turned back several top-tier Big 12 squads. Kansas couldn’t win in Hilton this season. Texas couldn’t win. Baylor couldn’t. Kansas State couldn’t. Oklahoma State has certainly improved in recent weeks, getting more players healthy and scratching out tough wins against TCU and Texas Tech. Yet, the ISU track record in Hilton when the Cyclone are a good team — and they are a very good team this season — will make it a big challenge for the visiting Cowboys. It’s going to be fascinating to see if Oklahoma State can crack the code other Big 12 teams have not figured out in 2023.

Here are the Oklahoma State -Iowa State college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

College Basketball Odds: Oklahoma State-Iowa State Odds

Oklahoma State Cowboys: +5.5 (-102)

Iowa State Cyclones: -5.5 (-120)

Over: 127.5 (-115)

Under: 127.5 (-105)

How To Watch Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET, 3:00 p.m. PT

Why Oklahoma State Could Cover The Spread

Oklahoma State is a very tough team with more players healthy and playing well. Kalib Boone scored 25 points in a recent win over TCU. John-Michael Wright won the Texas Tech game with a timely tip-in. Bryce Thompson scored 21 points in the win over Texas Tech. Coach Mike Boynton is getting his roster to fit well together. He has enabled Oklahoma State to play its best basketball of the year at just the right time. Oklahoma State did defeat Iowa State at home in Stillwater a few weeks ago. The Cowboys can certainly play this game on even terms in what is — and has been — a contentious conference stuffed with close slugfests. Even if Oklahoma State loses by five, it will cover the spread. Given how well OSU has been playing (pure performance and precision) and competing (toughness, intangibles, emotional strength), the Cowboys measure up statistically and holistically. They can take the fight to Iowa State in Hilton and cover. No one would really be that surprised.

Why Iowa State Could Cover The Spread

The Oklahoma State resurgence is going to get the Cowboys into the NCAA Tournament, and so by that measurement, it’s very important and valuable. However, OSU has won twice against an Oklahoma team which will not go to the NCAA Tournament, and it has beaten a Texas Tech team which is at the bottom of the Big 12 standings. The Cowboys’ only Big 12 road win is at Oklahoma. Five of their six Big 12 wins have been at home. That’s a big point of differentiation. Given that Iowa State is in line to be a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the Cyclones should be able to hold down the fort in their tough home building. Coach T.J. Otzelberger has a formula which works, and he has significantly upgraded both the quality and consistency of his Cyclones, relative to 2022.

In 2022, they made the Sweet 16.

This team sets the bar high, and that is a bar Oklahoma State can’t clear.

Final Oklahoma State-Iowa State Prediction & Pick

Iowa State in Hilton against an opponent which has only one Big 12 road win? Take Iowa State.

Final Oklahoma State-Iowa State Prediction & Pick: Iowa State -5.5