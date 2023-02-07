The Ole Miss Rebels take on the Georgia Bulldogs. Our college basketball odds series has our Ole Miss-Georgia prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Ole Miss Georgia.

The Ole Miss Rebels have had a miserable season, and they have simply not been able to carve out a more positive path in recent years under head coach Kermit Davis. You might recall that Davis rose to coaching prominence at Middle Tennessee, knocking off Tom Izzo and second-seeded Michigan State in one of the biggest upsets in NCAA Tournament history. Davis then beat Minnesota the very next season in a 12-over-5 NCAA Tournament upset. He solidified himself as a coach who deserved a Power Five job. He went to Ole Miss and made the NCAA Tournament early in his tenure. It seemed he was on his way to making Ole Miss an annually relevant program again.

It hasn’t happened that way. Ole Miss is laboring through a miserable season in the bottom tier of the SEC. The Rebels have won just one game in the conference, against fellow basement resident South Carolina. The Rebels have won only one game since December 17.

Here are the Ole Miss-Georgia college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

College Basketball Odds: Ole Miss-Georgia Odds

Ole Miss Rebels: +1.5 (-110)

Georgia Bulldogs: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 139.5 (-115)

Under: 139.5 (-105)

How To Watch Ole Miss vs. Georgia

TV: SEC Network

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. PT

Why Ole Miss Could Cover The Spread

The Rebels are not a good team, but Georgia isn’t doing particularly well in the SEC right now, either. Coach Mike White’s Bulldogs have lost four of their last five. In their last two games, they have had their doors blown off by Auburn and Texas A&M. Georgia has also lost at home to Vanderbilt this season, so if you are sitting there wondering why an Ole Miss team which is 1-9 in the SEC is just a 1.5-point underdog on the road against Georgia, that’s why. Georgia has not shown a consistent ability to take care of business in games it expects to win. The Bulldogs are better this year than they were last year under previous head coach Tom Crean, but that’s a low bar. It’s not huge progress, even though it obviously represents a certain level of improvement.

Why Georgia Could Cover The Spread

The best reason to pick Georgia is that Ole Miss is simply a bad basketball team. Even before the Rebels stumbled to a 1-9 record in the SEC, they lost at home in nonconference play to North Alabama and UCF. Ole Miss’s victories came in November against weak opponents. Against half-decent, similarly-talented opponents, the Rebels have very plainly and obviously shown they’re not ready for prime time. A Georgia team which is 4-6 in the SEC and owns wins over Auburn and Mississippi State is clearly better than Ole Miss to begin with. Playing at home, UGA’s advantage is even more pronounced. There is a clear gap between these teams; Georgia is better by a few notches. Mike White is a good coach who has instantly improved the quality of the Bulldog program and is poised to make UGA into an NCAA Tournament bubble team within the next two years.

Final Ole Miss-Georgia Prediction & Pick

Ole Miss is a bad team. Georgia is better, playing at home. Take Georgia.

