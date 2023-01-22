PAC-12 action returns Sunday afternoon in a battle of West Coast schools. We’re going to continue our college basketball odds series with our Oregon State-California prediction and pick.

Both of these teams are not having the year they wanted. Oregon State has gone 7-12 overall and is just 1-7 in PAC-12 conference play. California has the conference’s worst overall record at 3-16, but sits above Oregon State at the bottom of the standings with a 2-6 PAC-12 record. In their losses, both teams have struggled to find the basket, both shooting slightly above 40 percent from the field during the season. A win over California could help the Oregon State Beavers avoid the dreaded 12-spot in the conference standings, but neither of these teams are playing for much other than pride at this point.

Here are the Oregon State-California college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Oregon State-California Odds

Oregon State: +3.5 (-110)

California: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 123.5 (-110)

Under: 123.5 (-110)

How To Watch Oregon State vs. California

TV: PAC-12 Network

Stream: fuboTV

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT

Why Oregon State Could Cover The Spread

Oregon State has dropped each of its last six games, all to PAC-12 opponents. Their lone win in conference play this year came against the Washington Huskies early in the season. Since then, however, there have not been many things to praise the Beavers for.

A bright spot for them has been guard Jordan Pope, who leads the team in points and assists. He’s a good ball handler that can spread the floor and get others involved. He’ll need his teammates to step up in this spot as the Beavers look to avoid another loss.

Dzmitry Ryuny has been getting it done in the paint. But considering the number of games they’ve dropped, the defense still has yet to catch up to the rest of the conference. Since California isn’t a team that has set themselves apart either, a big game from Ryuny and Pope could get Oregon State a much-needed win on the road.

Why California Could Cover The Spread

The California Golden Bears rang in the new season with one of their worst starts in school history, falling to 0-12 in their first dozen games. Factor in a few wins, and California has somehow avoided sitting at the bottom of the PAC-12 standings, something that can’t be said of their opponent tonight.

While the start for them has been bad, Forward Lars Thiemann has been doing everything he can to keep the Golden Bears’ season competitive. The matchup to watch on Sunday will be Thiemann against Ryuny. Thiemann has a small size advantage and should be able to use his body as a weapon in the paint.

However, the back-court of California will have to spread the floor and put Thiemann into advantageous matchups, a gameplan they’ve abandoned as of late during their three-game skid. If California can attack early with Thiemann down low, it should open up some shooting opportunities and clear the path for victory.

Final Oregon State-California Prediction & Pick

Neither of these teams are playing good basketball at the moment. At this point, it’s a matter of who wants to lose these games less. I think the home crowd will be the biggest difference for California. They will be the ones to pick up a win that both of these teams need so desperately.

Final Oregon State-California Prediction & Pick: California Golden Bears -3.5 (-110)