The Oregon Ducks (13-9) visit the No. 5 Arizona Wildcats (19-3) on Thursday night. Action tips off at p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oregon-Arizona prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Oregon has won four of their last five games and sits at 7-4 and in fifth place in the Pac-12. The Ducks covered 52% of their games while 50% went over the projected point total. Arizona has won four straight games and sits at 8-3 and in second place in the Pac-12. The Wildcats covered 43% of their games while 55% went under. This will be the second meeting of the season between the conference foes. Oregon took an 87-68 home victory over Arizona in the first game.

Here are the Oregon-Arizona college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Oregon-Arizona Odds

Oregon: +7.5 (-102)

Arizona: -7.5 (-120)

Over: 151.5 (-110)

Under: 151.5 (-110)

How To Watch Oregon vs. Arizona

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Oregon Could Cover The Spread

Oregon played a brutal non-conference slate that saw them enter Pac-12 play with just a 6-5 record. They’ve since gone 7-4 in conference play and sit in a good position to potentially make a run in the conference tournament. They did come away with key wins over Villanova, Nevada, and No. 5 Arizona. However, the Ducks do have some poor home losses to UC Irvine and Utah Valley. With that, Oregon ranks No. 56 in KenPom and No. 57 in NET. While they have gone 7-7 in Quad 1 and Quad 2 matchups, their two Quad 3 losses really hold them back. As of right now, the Ducks do not project to make the NCAA Tournament.

Oregon is a balanced team who relies on their stingy defense and strong work on the glass to gut out wins. The Ducks allow 66 PPG – sixth in the Pac-12. They do a great job forcing their opponents into tough shots, holding them to a 41% shooting percentage – 37th nationally. Their biggest strength at that end is their ability to block shots as they rank 15th in blocks per game (5.2 BPG). Oregon is average offensively, but they are highly efficient inside the arc. Their 55% two-point field goal percentage ranks 27th in the country. They are a strong rebounding team as well and notably out-rebounded Arizona 42-32.

Oregon is led by a trio of seniors who each average over 13 points per game. Point guard Will Richardson leads the Ducks with 13.6 PPG, while at the same time ranking second in the Pac-12 with 5.5 APG. Shooting guard Jermaine Couisnard is right behind him with 13.5 PPG. Couisnard was the star of the game when Oregon defeated Arizona earlier this season as he scored 27 points in the win. Finally, big man N’faly Dante comes in with 13 PPG and a team-high 7.8 RPG. Dante is incredibly efficient around the rim, ranking second in the conference with a 62% field goal percentage.

Why Arizona Could Cover The Spread

Arizona ran through its non-conference schedule with an undefeated 11-0 record. That included wins over No. 22 San Diego State, Creighton, No. 21 Indiana, and No. 2 Tennessee. However, they do have a trio of double-digit conference losses to Utah, Washington State, and Oregon. Nevertheless, the Wildcats fare well within the advanced rankings. Arizona ranks No. 12 in KenPom and No. 10 in NET. They’ve amassed a perfect 9-0 record against Quad 3 and Quad 4 teams while picking up seven Quad 1 wins – the second most in the country.

Arizona features one of the most explosive offenses in the country, ranking seventh in scoring with 82.9 PPG. The Wildcats love to run the floor and get easy buckets as they rank 11th in tempo. They do a great job making the extra pass and finding the open man, having accumulated the second-most assists in the nation (19.3 APG). They are incredibly efficient as well, ranking 10th with a 49% shooting percentage. Perhaps their most impressive quality is their rebounding prowess. Arizona averages 41.1 RPG – fourth most in Division-1.

Arizona is led by Pac-12 Player of the Year favorite Azoulas Tubelis. Tubelis leads the conference in both scoring (20 PPG) and rebounding (9.6 RPG). The 6’11” junior shoots a stellar 56% from the floor. Coming off a huge 25-point, 10-rebound night against Washington, look for Tubelis to bounce back after a rough showing against Oregon during their first game.

Point guard Kerr Kriisa figures to be a huge X-factor tonight. The Pac-12 leader in assists was limited to nine points on 20% shooting in their previous matchup with Oregon. Look for the 11-point-per-game scorer to bounce back in a home matchup tonight.

Final Oregon-Arizona Prediction & Pick

After dominating the Wildcats in their last meeting, I like Oregon to keep things tight tonight.

Final Oregon-Arizona Prediction & Pick: Oregon Ducks +7.5 (-102)