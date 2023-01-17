The San Jose State Spartans take on the New Mexico Lobos. Our college basketball odds series has our San Jose State New Mexico prediction and pick. Find out how to watch San Jose State New Mexico.

The New Mexico Lobos might be back, but who can be entirely sure? New Mexico had a brief lull for a few weeks, losing to Fresno State and UNLV. Everyone wondered if the Lobos were going to come crashing down to earth after they were the last remaining unbeaten team in college basketball this season. When New Mexico went to Viejas Arena to take on San Diego State this past Saturday, Mountain West watchers were keenly interested in the outcome.

New Mexico definitely passed the test.

The Lobos looked like the team which went 14-0 to start the season, clearly outplaying San Diego State down the stretch to earn a massive road win. New Mexico stopped the bleeding and reaffirmed itself as a very likely NCAA Tournament team. Coach Richard Pitino had to love what he saw when UNM took charge late in a very tough environment for visiting teams. Now the Lobos will try to keep the momentum rolling against a San Jose State team which has outperformed expectations so far this season.

Here are the San Jose State-New Mexico college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

College Basketball Odds: San Jose State-New Mexico Odds

San Jose State Spartans: +9.5 (-104)

New Mexico Lobos: -9.5 (-118)

Over: 144.5 (-110)

Under: 144.5 (-110)

How To Watch San Jose State vs. New Mexico

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: Fox Sports App and FuboTV

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET, 6:00 p.m. PT

Why San Jose State Could Cover The Spread

The New Mexico Lobos are a good team to be sure, but they have to string together good performances before we can say they have fully restored what they once had. New Mexico looked very vulnerable against Fresno State and Wyoming a few weeks ago. Fresno State beat New Mexico at home in Fresno, but over the past weekend, Fresno State couldn’t even beat Air Force — the worst team in the Mountain West Conference — at home. That makes it easier to question just how good New Mexico is, even in light of the win over San Diego State. The Mountain West might simply be more fluid — and driven by parity — than many people think. San Jose State is 3-2 through five games of Mountain West play. Coach Tim Miles, who previously coached in the conference when he led Colorado State a decade ago, has done a great job with SJSU. The Spartans might not win outright, but they can certainly keep this game close enough to cover.

Why New Mexico Could Cover The Spread

New Mexico got back on track against San Diego State. It’s as simple as that. This team played with tenacity and that nasty winning edge we saw in the 14-0 start to the season. New Mexico didn’t look anything like its normal self in the losses to Fresno State and UNLV, but the Lobos — after going through that lapse for a few games — really snapped back into focus against San Diego State and performed the way they are expected to. Now that they are back in a groove, the Lobos should be able to put the boot on the throat and beat a San Jose State team which simply isn’t as good or as talented.

Final San Jose State-New Mexico Prediction & Pick

Is New Mexico back to being its best self? Stay away from this game. Watch and find out. Then maybe bet on the Lobos in their subsequent game. Not here. Just take a pass and observe.

Final San Jose State-New Mexico Prediction & Pick: San Jose State +9.5