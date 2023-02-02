The Santa Clara Broncos take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Santa Clara Gonzaga prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Santa Clara Gonzaga.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are a very mysterious team. Which version of Gonzaga will we see in March? Which version of Gonzaga will we see throughout the month of February? Which iteration of the Zags will we see in this game against Santa Clara? It’s not easy to answer these questions, which is a marked contrast from the past few seasons, when GU was a clear-cut No. 1 seed and a national championship contender. There was never any doubt when Gonzaga took the court in 2021 and 2022 that the Zags were going to pummel their WCC opponents, with the sole possible exception of Saint Mary’s. Now there’s plenty of doubt. Gonzaga is still the best team in the conference, but not in the dominant, commanding way it was the previous two seasons. In 2023, there’s a realization from GU’s opponents that the Zags are vulnerable if they’re not on top of their game. Gonzaga has specific roster flaws which have changed the equation for this team with March just one month away.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Santa Clara-Gonzaga College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: Santa Clara-Gonzaga Odds

Santa Clara Broncos: +12.5 (-102)

Gonzaga Bulldogs: -12.5 (-120)

Over: 159.5 (-110)

Under: 159.5 (-110)

How To Watch Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: CBSSports.com

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET, 8:00 p.m. PT

Why Santa Clara Could Cover the Spread

The Broncos led Gonzaga by a few points late in regulation when these teams met in January. True, the game was on Santa Clara’s home floor, but it remains that the Broncos did have GU in a difficult spot. They were able to play the Zags on even terms for 37 minutes. Even though they didn’t finish the job when they had a chance, they still put up a good fight and mounted considerable resistance to the powerhouse team in the WCC. If Santa Clara was and is good enough to compete with Gonzaga on even terms for nearly 40 full minutes, it can do it all over again and make this a contest heading into the final minutes. With the spread being over 12 points, Santa Clara’s chances of covering appear to be very reasonable.

Why Gonzaga Could Cover the Spread

The Zags have struggled to maintain their best form this season, but they have shown at times what they are truly capable of. The foremost example of Gonzaga playing at its best this season was the 10-point win over Alabama in Birmingham. Alabama is in the hunt for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. That’s a really good team, playing in Birmingham against Gonzaga, which flew from Spokane across the country to play that game. GU hammered Bama and played its best offensive game of the entire campaign. So, it’s not as though we’ve never seen this Gonzaga team play a great game. It has … it’s just that it hasn’t happened in consecutive games. If GU can simply regain that high level of performance, there is no question that it is 20 or more points better than Santa Clara.

Final Santa Clara-Gonzaga Prediction & Pick

This game is a stay-away game. Which Gonzaga team will show up? This has been a confusing, difficult question to answer over the past several weeks. Don’t take the risk if you don’t know the answer.

Final Santa Clara-Gonzaga Prediction & Pick: Gonzaga -12.5