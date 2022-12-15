By Matthew Zemek · 4 min read

The Seattle U Redhawks take on the Oregon State Beavers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Seattle U Oregon State prediction and pick.

The Seattle U Redhawks have lost only one game this season, to the Washington Huskies. They have won the other seven games they have played. Their most notable win so far this season has come against the Portland Pilots, an improved team coached by Shantay Legans, who is viewed as one of the rising young stars in the coaching profession. Portland has beaten Villanova this season, and it nearly upset North Carolina. Beating Portland is an impressive statement by this Seattle U team, which also rallied from 15 points down on the road to beat North Dakota nearly one week ago. The Redhawks have been a competitive team in the Western Athletic Conference in recent years, but they haven’t been able to get over the hump and into the NCAA Tournament. Seattle University made the 1958 Final Four, led by a basketball legend named Elgin Baylor. Seattle won’t get back to the Final Four anytime soon, but it definitely wants to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1969. The school left NCAA Division I competition in 1980 and returned in 2008. It obviously wanted to become competitive at the highest level once again. That process has moved forward, but reaching the NCAA tourney is the ultimate goal.

Oregon State has endured a remarkable series of plot twists in recent years. The Beavers made the Elite Eight as a No. 12 seed in 2021. They won the Pac-12 Tournament to make the NCAA Tournament. They would not have gotten in if they hadn’t won the Pac-12 Tournament. They came very close to making the Final Four.

In 2022, Oregon State won only three games and lost 28. The program completely collapsed. This season’s team has already won more games than the team did throughout last season. Oregon State has a story few other programs can match in terms of sheer volatility.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Seattle U-Oregon State College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: Seattle U-Oregon State Odds

Seattle U Redhawks: -1.5 (-110)

Oregon State Beavers: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 135.5 (-110)

Under: 135.5 (-110)

Why Seattle U Could Cover the Spread

The Redhawks have shown they can take a punch. Their big road comeback against North Dakota, which ended with an overtime win, was very impressive. The Portland victory was huge. This team will not be intimidated at all by going into Gill Coliseum and facing a Pac-12 opponent on the road.

Oregon State has lost six games so far this season, twice to Portland State. The Beavers have won four games, but one of them is against a non-Division I opponent and another is against Florida A&M, one of the worst teams in major college basketball. Oregon State has lost six of seven games. The Beavers have not earned the benefit of the doubt here.

Why Oregon State Could Cover the Spread

The Beavers’ defense is good. Oregon State held Duke to just 54 points a few weeks ago. The Beavers limited Washington to only 65 points and USC to just 63. Oregon State might not have elite scorers, but it can defend. That should be a very good reason to take Oregon State over Seattle U in what is close to a pick’em game.

It also has to be said that whereas Seattle U lost to Washington by 11 points, Oregon State defeated Washington. That comparison of one of the few common opponents these teams have should lead to an Oregon State pick in this game. The Beavers might have lost six of their last seven, but this is a manageable game for them. Seattle might have come back from a big deficit against North Dakota, but the concerning sign there is that Seattle fell behind North Dakota by 15 in the first place. North Dakota is not very good. Seattle is not playing as well as it can possibly play. Oregon State can take charge versus Seattle U.

Final Seattle U-Oregon State Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this game, but if you absolutely insist on a pick, lean to the Beavers at home.

Final Seattle U-Oregon State Prediction & Pick: Oregon State +1.5