The SMU Mustangs will travel to take on the Memphis Tigers in a Thursday night American Athletic Conference college basketball matchup at the FedEx Forum. With that said, check out our college basketball odds series which has our SMU-Memphis prediction and pick.

SMU has struggled mightily this season, with a 7-13 record, going 2-5 in conference play. Head coach Rob Lanier is in his first season with the Mustangs, coming off a successful tenure with Georgia State. A down year was unexpected after SMU won 24 games last season.

Penny Hardaway has reinvigorated the Memphis basketball program, guiding them to a 15-5 record this season. In conference play, the Tigers have gone 5-2, including a three-game winning streak. At the FedEx Forum, the Tigers are dominant, going 9-0.

Here are the SMU-Memphis college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: SMU-Memphis Odds

SMU Mustangs: +13.5 (-115)

Memphis Tigers: -13.5 (-105)

Over: 150.5 (-110)

Under: 150.5 (-110)

How To Watch SMU vs. Memphis

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

Why SMU Could Cover The Spread

Zhuric Phillips has been great this season for the Mustangs, leading the team with 16.9 points and 2.2 steals per game. Phillips, who was named Mr. Basketball in Texas, has improved his scoring output by over 13 points from his freshman campaign last year. Zach Nutall is second on the team with 13.9 points, leading the team with 2.7 assists per game. Much like Phillips, Nutall has improved his numbers in his second season with the Mustangs. The third and final Mustang to average double-digit points is Efe Odigie, who has put up 10.7 points per game, also ranking second on the team with 7.0 rebounds per game. Big man Samuell Williamson leads the team with 7.4 rebounds, also putting up 8.1 points per game.

As a team, SMU has averaged 68.7 points per game, shooting 41.9 percent from the field. According to KenPom, SMU’s offense ranks 227th in adjusted offensive efficiency. Opponents have put up 72.6 points per game on the Mustangs, although defense is not to blame for the team’s struggles.

Why Memphis Could Cover The Spread

Kendric Davis, himself a former SMU Mustang, leads Memphis with 21.2 points and 5.8 assists per game. Davis is on his third different school, and it seems this one may be the best fit for the senior. DeAndre Williams is the second and only other Tiger to average double-digit points, putting up 16.9 points per game. Williams leads the team with 7.7 boards per game, a menacing paint presence. Alex Lomax has been a pest for opposing offenses, leading the team with 2.8 steals per game. The Tigers have forced 16.1 turnovers per game, swarming opponents. Five different Tigers average at least one steal per game.

Memphis has been solid on offense, averaging 78.9 points per game, shooting an impressive 47.2 percent from the field. Memphis’ offense has garnered love from an analytical standpoint, ranking 42nd in adjusted offensive efficiency on KenPom. Defense has been even better, allowing 71.8 points to their opponents, ranking 38th on KenPom in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Final SMU-Memphis Prediction & Pick

Memphis has coasted at home, and will make it 10 straight at the FedEx Forum in this one. SMU has turned in a surprising rebuilding season, and their inability to score may push this total under. Even if Memphis gets to 80 points, it is hard to see SMU putting up enough points to push the total over.

Final SMU-Memphis Prediction & Pick: Memphis -13.5 (-105), under 150.5 (-110)