The Syracuse Orange (12-6) visit the #16 Miami Hurricanes (14-3) on Monday night. Action tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Syracuse-Miami prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Syracuse has won four of their last five games and is 5-2 and tied for second place in the ACC. The Orange covered 53% of their games while 61% went over the projected point total. Despite coming off a loss to NC State, Miami still sits at 5-2 in conference play and is tied for second place in the ACC. The Hurricanes covered 59% of their games while 59% went under. Both teams have defeated Notre Dame, Cornell, Boston College, and Louisville while Syracuse lose to Virginia by seven and Miami beat them by two.

Here are the Syracuse-Miami college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Syracuse-Miami Odds

Syracuse: +7.5 (-118)

Miami: -7.5 (-104)

Over: 149.5 (-110)

Under: 149.5 (-110)

How To Watch Syracuse vs. Miami

TV: ACC Network

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Syracuse Could Cover The Spread

Syracuse has rebounded nicely after a brutal 3-4 start to the season. That being said, they’ll need to bring their A-game if they want to take down a Miami team that beat them twice last season. Syracuse is No. 86 in KenPom and No. 114 in NET. Their record is propped up by a perfect 8-0 record in Quad 4. They are 3-2 against Quad 3 teams but an ugly 1-4 against Quad 1 and 2 teams. As a result, the Orange are not currently projected to make the NCAA Tournament.

Syracuse is a solid offensive team, ranking 71st in scoring (75.2 PPG). They do a good job of sharing and taking care of the ball as they rank 50th in assists (15.1 APG) and 64th in turnovers (11.6 TOPG). Defensively, the Orange rank 42nd in field goal percentage allowed (41%). They rack up counting stats on that end, however, ranking fifth in blocks (5.9 BPG) and 57th in steals (7.8 SPG).

The Orange are led by their “big three” of guards Joseph Girard III and Judah Mintz and big man Jesse Edwards. Girard leads the team with 16.7 PPG. The senior is a lethal three-point shooter as he averages 2.9 made threes per game and makes them at a 38% clip. Mintz serves as the ying to Girard’s yang as he ranks second on the team in scoring (15.6 PPG) but leads the team in assists (4.3 APG). The freshman isn’t much of a shooter but does a great job attacking the basket and setting his teammates up for open looks.

Edwards serves as Syracuse’s most important player. The Orange’s third-leading scorer with 13.3 PPG, Edwards is an elite rebounder and rim protector. The 6’11” senior ranks sixth in the country with 11.0 RPG and fourth in blocks with 2.9 BPG. He is coming off a monster 15-rebound, 4-block performance and serves as the linchpin to Syracuse’s zone defense.

Why Miami Could Cover The Spread

The Hurricanes are a perfect 10-0 at home this season and they’ll look to keep that going against a team they’ve gone just 5-4 against since 2016. While they are 14-3 this season, two of their three losses have come in the last three games. That being said, Miami remains in an excellent position to cover tonight and going forward. Miami is No. 39 in KenPom and No. 39 in NET. The Hurricanes have a stellar 5-2 record against Quad 1 and Quad 2 teams. Their five Quad 1 wins are the third most in the country behind only Kansas and Purdue. They’ve similarly gone 9-1 against Quad 3 and Quad 4 teams. The Hurricanes are currently projected to be a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Miami has a stellar offense that ranks 35th in scoring (78.2 PPG) and 13th in field goal percentage (49%). The Hurricanes aren’t incredibly impressive on defense but they should have an advantage on the glass. Miami ranks 67th in offensive rebound rate (31%) – something that will come in handy given Syracuse’s propensity for giving up offensive boards.

Miami has a number of capable options to turn to on offense, but their production starts with star point guard Isaiah Wong. This will be the third year in a row Wong averages over 15 points per game, as he has amassed over 1500 points in his stellar career. This season, Wong leads Miami in both scoring (17.2 PPG) and assists (4.0 APG). The 6’4″ guard is a solid shooter but does most of his damage attacking the basket and getting to the free throw line (5.1 FTA).

Miami’s X-factor is sophomore big man Norchad Omier. Despite standing at just 6’7″, Omier is 250 lbs. and uses that strength to pull down a team-high 9.9 RPG. He has a tough matchup against Syracuse’s big man but if he can drive Edwards out of the pain then Miami should be able to control this one with ease.

Final Syracuse-Miami Prediction & Pick

Syracuse has the size to give Miami problems and therefore should keep things close tonight.

Final Syracuse-Miami Prediction & Pick: Syracuse Orange +7.5 (-118)