The Texas Longhorns take on the Kansas State Wildcats. Our college basketball odds series has our Texas Kansas State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Texas Kansas State.

The college basketball season has been entertaining and notably unpredictable. The churn and balance at the top of the Big 12 Conference has been impossible to ignore. Kansas State and Iowa State have both thrown themselves into the center of the chase for the conference championship, battling the Kansas and Texas teams which were always expected to contend for the league crown.

The first Kansas State-Texas game played this season was one of the most surprising results of the campaign — not so much in terms of who won and lost, but the final score and total number of points. Out of nowhere, Kansas State posted 116 points in regulation against the Longhorns, who scored 103 in regulation and were blown out on their home floor. That’s insane. Interestingly, Texas gave up just 46 points in its next game after that loss to KSU, but that was against Oklahoma State. Can Texas defend KSU in this game on the road?

Here are the Texas-Kansas State college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

College Basketball Odds: Texas-Kansas State Odds

Texas Longhorns: -1.5 (-104)

Kansas State Wildcats: +1.5 (-118)

Over: 151.5 (-104)

Under: 151.5 (-118)

How To Watch Texas vs. Kansas State

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET, 1:00 p.m. PT

*Watch Texas-Kansas State LIVE with fuboTV (Click for free trial)*

Why Texas Could Cover The Spread

The Longhorns will have no fear when they step into the Little Apple and Bramlage Coliseum. They were embarrassed on defense by the Wildcats several weeks ago. Everyone in that Texas locker room personally feels the sting of being outworked so thoroughly. Keep in mind that when that first UT-KSU game was played, Texas players were still adjusting to the reality that Chris Beard (fired for an off-court incident) would no longer be their head coach for the rest of the season and, for that matter, for the rest of their Texas careers. Interim Longhorn head coach Rodney Terry has definitely kept this team together. Texas has played well and looks like a very good team. The simple reality that Texas played such an atrocious defensive game against Kansas State the first time means that the laws of averages should even out here. Texas should give up far fewer points. With a modestly good offensive performance, the Longhorns have to like their chances.

Why Kansas State Could Cover The Spread

If the Wildcats aren’t going to score 116 this time against Texas, let’s also realize that the Wildcats aren’t going to give up 103. It’s not as though KSU is the only team whose offensive numbers are certain to regress in this game. KSU didn’t play great defense, either. The Wildcats can clamp down on Texas and, playing at home, make this an ugly and uncomfortable game for the Longhorns. It works both ways.

The other point to make here is that Kansas State is coming off a lopsided loss to Kansas earlier in the week. The Wildcats gave up 90 points and were thoroughly beaten. KSU is going to be angry and motivated after that noncompetitive display. Texas won’t be the only frustrated team heading into this game.

Final Texas-Kansas State Prediction & Pick

Kansas State is enjoying a great season, but Texas will be out for revenge. Stay away from this game, but if you insist on a pick, lean to the Longhorns.

Final Texas-Kansas State Prediction & Pick: Texas -1.5