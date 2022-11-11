Published November 11, 2022

The UC Irvine Anteaters take on the Oregon Ducks. Check out our college basketball odds series for our UC Irvine Oregon prediction and pick.

The Oregon Ducks had one of the most disappointing college basketball seasons of any team in the country one year ago. Coach Dana Altman’s team stumbled out of the blocks, briefly tasted some successful moments, but ultimately fell apart in late February and early March. For whatever reason, the 2022 Ducks just couldn’t find sustained cohesion on the court. They couldn’t work together on offense, and when things went bad, their defensive effort decreased. Dana Altman is known as the guy who aligns the Rubik’s Cube, the guy who takes transfers and instantly creates something special with them. Last season, he lost the magic touch. Now we’ll find out if that was a one-year lapse or the sign of something bigger.

Altman continued to go to the transfer portal in the offseason, as one would expect. Crucially, one of the Oregon players who didn’t really fit with last season’s roster, De’Vion Harmon, transferred out of the program and went to Texas Tech. Harmon transferred to Oregon from Oklahoma, but the arrangement just didn’t work out for the player or the school. Oregon could gain an addition by subtraction from the simple fact that Harmon is gone. Another Oregon player who left the team in search of a new destination is big man Franck Kepnang, who went to the rival Washington Huskies.

Meanwhile, UO added Keeshawn Barthelemy, who came to the Ducks from Colorado. Barthelemy was immediately inserted into the starting five by Altman. He and star guard Will Richardson were the only two Oregon players who logged more than 30 minutes in the Ducks’ season-opening win over Florida A&M earlier this week. It’s a different roster, but it does have familiar faces: Richardson, big man N’Faly Dante, and Quincy Guerrier, the transfer (Syracuse) who was a good addition for Oregon last season.

UC Irvine is led by coach Russell Turner, who has been on the job in Irvine for more than a decade. Turner hasn’t climbed the ladder, content to stay in the Big West Conference. He is one of the best mid-major coaches in the country, and he hopes to lead the Anteaters back to the NCAA Tournament this season after missing out last season. Irvine won a cupcake game in its season opener against a non-Division I opponent. It will be interesting to see how that game prepared the Anteaters for this test against the Ducks.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the UC Irvine-Oregon College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: UC Irvine-Oregon Odds

UC Irvine Anteaters: +15.5 (-115)

Oregon Ducks: -15.5 (-105)

Over: 137.5 (-110)

Under: 137.5 (-110)

Why UC Irvine Could Cover the Spread

The Anteaters have a reputation for being a fly in the ointment and an opponent high-major teams don’t want to play early in the season. Oregon seems to be getting a lot of respect with this spread, given that the Ducks missed the NCAA Tournament in March of 2022.

Why Oregon Could Cover the Spread

The departure of De’Vion Harmon might free up the current Ducks — especially Will Richardson — to play more freely and fluidly within Altman’s offensive system. Oregon has every reason to think it will play much better than it did a year ago.

Final UC Irvine-Oregon Prediction & Pick

Oregon wins outright, but Irvine’s tough defense will keep this game close.

