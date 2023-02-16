The UCF Knights (15-9) visit the Memphis Tigers (19-6) on Thursday night. Action tips off at 8:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with a UCF-Memphis prediction, pick, and how to watch.

UCF has won two straight following a five-game skid and sits at 6-6 and in sixth place in the AAC. The Knights covered 55% of their games while 59% went over the projected point total. Memphis has won seven of their last eight games and sits at 9-3 and tied for second place in the AAC. The Tigers covered 46% of their games while 64% went over. This will be the second meeting of the season between the conference foes. Central Florida won and covered in a 107-104 double-overtime thriller.

Here are the UCF-Memphis college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: UCF-Memphis Odds

UCF: +6.5 (-102)

Memphis: -6.5 (-120)

Over: 149.5 (-110)

Under: 149.5 (-110)

How To Watch UCF vs. Memphis

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why UCF Could Cover The Spread

UCF ran through the early part of their schedule by going 9-3 in non-conference play. They picked up notable wins over Oklahoma State, Florida State, and Ole Miss and lost tight games to Miami and Missouri. While they did suffer a five-game losing streak to close out January, they’ve since won back-to-back games including their most recent 44-point beatdown of Tulsa. UCF bodes well within the advanced metrics, ranking No. 58 in KenPom and No. 57 in NET. The Knights hold a 5-6 record in Quad 1 and Quad 2 matchups but three Quad 3 losses hurt their resume. Because of that, UCF does not currently project to make the NCAA tournament.

UCF is a defensive-minded team who allows 65.7 PPG – 58th nationally. They are especially stout against the three as opponents shoot just 31% against the Knights which ranks 32nd in the country. Offensively, UCF loves to chuck threes as they rank 27th with 9.0 threes per game. Additionally, they are incredibly efficient from beyond the arc as their 37% three-point percentage ranks 33rd in the country.

UCF boasts a balanced offense as four players average over 11.5 points per game. Freshman Taylor Hendricks leads the Knights with 14.8 PPG and 6.9 RPG. Additionally, his 1.8 blocks per game lead the AAC. Hendricks is a lethal three-point shooter who averages 1.8 threes per game while shooting 39% from deep. He’s been especially hot in his last three games, averaging 20.6 PPG.

Outside of Hendricks, the Knights boast a number of talented guards who can all stroke from beyond the arc. Senior CJ Kelly averages 12.4 PPG and shoots 41% from deep. He found a ton of success in their previous meeting with Memphis when he scored 21 points and dished out seven assists. Fellow senior Ithiel Horton serves as their biggest X-factor tonight as the 12.3 PPG scorer dropped 30 points on the Tigers earlier this year.

Why Memphis Could Cover The Spread

Memphis has been incredibly consistent this season thanks in large part to a tough non-conference slate. The Tigers picked up notable wins over VCU, Auburn, and Texas A&M and played Sant Louis, Seton Hall, and No. 1 Alabama tight. They’ve been nearly as strong in conference play as two of their three AAC losses came in overtime. Memphis boasts strong advanced metrics as they sit at No. 35 in KenPom and No. 42 in NET. The Tigers hold a 6-5 record in Quad 1 and Quad 2 matchups and hold a strong 13-1 record against Quad 3 and Quad 4 opponents. As a result, Memphis currently projects as a No. 11 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Memphis boasts an elite offense that ranks 11th in the country with 81.2 PPG. The Tigers do a great job moving the ball as their 16.4 APG ranks 16th nationally. Those extra passes lead to a ton of open shots for the Tigers as they rank 16th in the country with a 48% field goal percentage. While their defense can be inconsistent, Memphis rosters a ton of playmakers as they rank 46th in block rate and 34th in steal rate.

Memphis’ elite dynamic is led by a pair of high-level scorers. Guard Kendric Davis leads the AAC in scoring with 21.8 PPG and assists with 6.0 APG. Additionally, the senior is a pest on defense as his 2.2 steals per game ranks third in the conference. Davis had arguably the best game of his career in their previous meeting with the Knights when he scored 42 points thanks to shooting 21/23 from the free-throw line.

Senior forward Deandre Williams is the Robin to Davis’ Batman as he ranks fifth in the conference with 17.5 PPG and third with 8.2 RPG. Williams struggled in their earlier loss to UCF but is coming off back-to-back 26-point games.

Final UCF-Memphis Prediction & Pick

After their thriller back in January, I expect Memphis to come out and get revenge on the Knights in what could be a home rout.

Final UCF-Memphis Prediction & Pick: Memphis -6.5 (-120)